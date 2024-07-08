Grey Fades to Black
Award-winning chef Mashama Bailey closing both Austin restaurants
The revolving door of restaurants at the Thompson Austin hotel keeps swinging as its two anchor concepts by James Beard Award-winning chef Mashama Bailey prepare to shut down. The last day of service for both Diner Bar and the Grey Market is July 15.
Bailey's two James Beard Awards cemented her first as the best chef of the Southeast in 2019, and then as an outstanding chef in 2022, a national category. Known for combining authentic, homey southern cooking with French technique, Bailey achieved a tricky balance: exalting the cuisine of her childhood in Georgia without implying the source material was lacking its own sophistication.
“We are thankful for our collaboration with Chef Mashama Bailey and The Grey Group for our restaurant and bar concepts Diner Bar and The Grey Market,” said managing director of Thompson Austin Nate Hardesty in a statement shared via email. “We are grateful for the Austin community and guests who have supported these culinary concepts, and we look forward to sharing more details on our new restaurant and bar concepts soon.”
Hardesty implied that it was a mutual decision, stating that "ownership and The Grey Group have decided to part ways."
Diner Bar, a Restaurant of the Year nominee in CultureMap's 2024 Tastemaker Awards, calls itself a "seafood bistro," and despite its moody hotel atmosphere, serves dishes in a wide range of casual and upscale styles, from shrimp toast to seafood towers. The Grey Market is much airier and more casual, serving diner food and hearty breakfasts as well as some grab-and-go bites. It also functioned as a "community gathering place" and was closed semi-regularly for private events.
It is not clear when the decision was made, but Bailey and her team attended the Hot Luck food and music festival in late May. It could be that Bailey was promoting the restaurants with the intent that they would stick around, or it could just be that the chef's connection with the Austin scene (and her "buddy," Aaron Franklin) transcends which restaurants she has here.
Eater Austin reports that the Thompson is "internalizing" its food and beverage operations, and that the Grey team is focusing on opening a new restaurant in Paris.
This makes for a total identity refresh for the Thompson's dining landscape. Previously the home of the popular rooftop bar and Mediterranean restaurant Way Myrtle's, the Thompson flipped the space to an upscale Mexican restaurant in about two months. Called Arriba Abajo, the new restaurant offers some earthy but flavorful dishes and great cocktails, and is less party-driven (goodbye, emails about huge poolside drinks in silly sharing containers).
Judging by Diner Bar's strong online reviews and always-busy dining room, Austinites will be ready to stream into any new restaurant Bailey decides to open, should she return to the Texas capital. Until then, they're in good hands with Chef Amanda Turner, who is not affiliated with either restaurant, but has similarly dedicated herself to meticulously crafted southern food at Austin's Olamaie.
Home chefs might also find solace in some recipes from Bailey's book with her business partner, John O. Morisano, called Black, White, and The Grey: The Story of an Unexpected Friendship and a Beloved Restaurant.