Emergency Closure
Favorite Austin pizzeria More Home Slice temporarily closed after fire
A favorite South Austin pizzeria caught fire in the evening of October 19. More Home Slice Pizza, the takeout hub for Home Slice Pizza on South Congress Avenue, is temporarily closed while recovering from the blaze.
Home Slice, at 1415 S. Congress Ave., is open for guests dining in, and the North Loop location (501 E 53rd St.) will be handling takeout orders. A recorded greeting briefly explains this over the phone, and a staff member confirms that it is up-to-date as of 11:10 am on October 20.
Home Slice posted a simple message on Instagram: "We had a fire and had to evacuate. We'll reopen as soon as the fire department clears the building. All unfilled orders will be refunded — thank you for your patience and understanding."
As reported by KVUE, the Austin Fire Department says the fire happened in the empty space around an oven exhaust vent. The fire was put out in less than two hours, and there were no injuries.
Commenters on social media wasted no time in suggesting a fundraiser, but the business has not called for one at the time of this article's publication.
Home Slice is known for New York-style pies and other classic pizzeria offerings, including an Italian sub that is one of the most popular sandwiches around town. The business opened in 2005 and now has four locations, including one in Houston.