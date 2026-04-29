Her time to shine
Spoil Mom at these 10 food and art events in Austin on Mother's Day
If we're being totally practical, mother figures everywhere deserve the world, the universe, and a diamond ring or two, so why book something basic for Mother's Day? Check out these entertaining options across Austin for Mother's Day weekend. There's elevated brunches, a full-scale retreat, educational grilling opportunities, cocktail classes, and more.
No matter what, every option involves food or drinks, so you can beat the brunch crowds or tack new plans on for an all-day celebration.
Dining
Brunch at the Fairmont Hotel
Limited tickets are still available for the Fairmont's elevated Mother's Day brunch on Sunday. The meal includes a slow-roasted prime rib, plenty of pastries, and other surprises from the chef. A bonus? Self-parking is included in the price of every ticket. The brunch is $125 for adults and $35 for kids ages 6-12. Kids five years of age and under eat for free.
Brunch at Nido
There are still reservations left at Nido, the Loren Hotel's popular rooftop bar. Moms get a complimentary glass of champagne for Mother's Day brunch, with a side of Nido's sweeping Austin skyline views. The restaurant has a light, yet sophisticated brunch menu. Mom can enjoy oysters with cocktails, a tropical fruit smoothie, a dry-aged burger, or lamb cavatelli, among other options.
Brunch at VanHorn's
A somewhat new addition to Austin's steakhouse scene (having opened in November 2025), VanHorn's has an underrated brunch on Sundays. There's plenty of reservations still open for Mother's Day brunch as of writing. Mom can indulge in pancakes topped with bourbon, maple syrup, and whipped honey butter; stuffed French toast with chocolate pastry cream; or a hearty plate of steak and eggs. The New York-style chophouse also has an impressive array of cocktails, including their spin on the famous espresso martini.
Bento boxes at Sushi Roku
This upscale sushi eatery will have a Mother's Day special available only from Friday, May 8, through Sunday, May 10. Mom's Bento Box ($45 each) is fun for any sushi-loving moms who want to try Wagyu nigiri with truffle salt, salmon sashimi, tuna crudo, a mini-chirashi, and more. Each bento box also comes with a cookie. On the beverage side, Sushi Roku has introduced some new cocktails, including a fruity and floral lychee rose spritz.
Classes
Mixology class at the Butterfly Bar at The Vortex
Upgrade from a few brunch cocktails to a mixology master class at the Butterfly Bar. Tickets ($60 per person, $105 for two) include a class led by a master mixologist, light bites, and tastes of the cocktails made. Recipes include a creative twist on a Negroni, a "Coffee Mami," and the fun, "Mommy? Mamacita" that the class calls "refreshing and far too easy to sip." It's a fun way to be creative and bond with mom.
Girls Who Grill class
If brunch is feeling a bit too dainty, Beef Loving Texans will host a special Girls Who Grill event on Saturday, May 9. The informative event will feature a team of female experts dedicated to guiding the guests on a educational grilling journey. The team will teach guests how to pick the best meat cuts and how to master the art of the grill — enjoy drinks as you learn alongside the best, and treat yourself to a specialty steak lunch at the end of the experience. Tickets are $89. There's also limited tickets remaining in the 2 for 1 deal, which costs $75 and allows you to bring one guest for free.
Shop and stretch at Lower 48 Bar & Eatery
Check out a Mother's day market and a Pilates class on the South Austin rooftop at Lower 48 Bar & Eatery on Sunday. The event is free, but RSVPing on Eventbrite is recommended. The entire event runs from 10 am to 2 pm, so there's plenty of time to shop, stretch, and continue celebrating mom for the rest of the day. Lower 48 has seasonal craft cocktails and local beers, and guests love the chicken and waffles.
Special events
Hot Mess Momchella
On Saturday, May 2, guests can enjoy a market with all female vendors, a live podcast taping, drinks, and a live DJ set. It's Coachella without the judgement or the price tag. Plus, Moms will get a chance to decompress together and share their experiences in a supportive community hang. The free event is hosted by the Hot Mess Momllennials podcast and takes place from 6-9 pm at 506 N. Congress Ave., ste. 100.
Day retreat at Rancho Moonrise
This glamping ranch in Manor (20117 Lockwood Rd.) has a full day of fun planned for moms needed a serene getaway. Each ticket ($135) includes access to the ranch on May 10, a specially curated goodie bag, a yoga class, charcuterie, pool and hot tub access, a guided paint and sip class by an onsite sommelier, a taco lunch, and more. Relaxation is guaranteed. The experience takes place from 10 am to 3 pm.
A day full of activities at the Blanton Museum of Art
It's "Bring Mom to the Museum" day on May 10 at the Blanton Museum of Art. That means tours, art talks, cardmaking, a writing activity, massages, live DJs, and more ($20 for non-members). Blanton Museum members can enjoy the event for free, and the museum is also offering a membership special from May 1-10. Those interested in signing up for a membership can get 20 percent off of all membership levels with the code ILOVEMOM. (Hint: that's a good gift idea.) Guests can bring their own picnic lunch, enjoy the exhibits, or purchase food onsite from Yapa Empanadas and the Haymaker Bar.