Won’t You Be My Neighbour?
Dead Rabbit team partners with Irish duo for Belfast brunch spot in Austin
As Austinites hail the opening of New York’s Dead Rabbit pub on July 4, the East Sixth Street concept becomes a twofer for those seeking award-winning Irish hospitality. Founded in Belfast, Northern Ireland, by Oisin McEvoy and Ryan Crown, Neighbourhood Café is partnering with the Dead Rabbit team to bring its renowned brunch offerings and premium coffee to the Lone Star State.
The collaboration launches a significant partnership between the two brands, which share a commitment to celebrating contemporary Ireland and honoring Irish artisans, makers, and artists. The partnership also marks the expansion of Neighborhood Café outside its native Belfast, making Texans the lucky recipients of the brand’s first foray into the American market.
“In all that we do, we first look to Ireland for brands, partners, and artisans to champion,” says Dead Rabbit’s managing partner, Jack McGarry in a press release. “It’s a natural next step for us to partner with, and celebrate, Neighbourhood Cafe, a Belfast-based business that excels in the coffee space. Their commitment to excellence aligns with our own, and we are delighted to collaborate as we expand our footprint in the U.S.”
The new Austin location will feature signature drinks such as the piccolo split and iced tiramisu, paired with several popular brunch dishes including the popular eggs benny, burrata toast, and housemade granola. Neighbourhood co-founder Oisin McEvoy will source single-origin coffee from San Francisco-based Andytown Coffee for both the café and the bar, integrating the café’s coffee program into the bar’s beverage menu in collaboration with Dead Rabbit’s director of beverage Aidan Bowie. The result will be a range of coffee-based cocktails for both establishments, including the Dead Rabbit’s acclaimed Irish coffee.
And the collaboration won’t stop at design and culinary elements, either: In addition to serving as a daytime café, Neighbourhood will host monthly programming and special evening events, as curated by Dead Rabbit’s director of music Liam Craig.
While the Dead Rabbit officially opens its doors on July 4, Neighbourhood (204 East 6th,) is yet to set a specific date until later this month. Keep an eye out on thedeadrabbit.com or follow the Dead Rabbit and Neighbourhood Café on Instagram for more information.