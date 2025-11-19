Open Sign On
Gourmet coffee shop and bakery brings color to North Austin
In a city full of coffee shops, it takes a lot for a new one to stand out. North Austin's newest cafe, Neon Belly Coffee & Bakery, hopes to win fans with bold design and flavors at 8312 Burnet Rd., Suite 101. It opened to the public November 15.
Neon Belly aims to "deliver more than just a caffeine fix," according to a press release. Founders Tony Latto and Kat Wainwright hope for it to be the type of welcoming, cozy-meets-retro nook where visitors can relax, read a book, co-work, or sit on the covered patio with their dog.
Latto, previously a design leader at Dell, has used his expertise in designing everything from the cafe's bright mural on the wall to the custom walk-up bar.
“We obsessed over every element because we believe people can feel the difference,” said Latto in the release. “We want Neon Belly to be as inspiring as it is comforting.”
Latto drives the shop's colorful energy.Photo courtesy of Neon Belly
As far as what's actually on the menu, Neon Belly has turned the seasonal drinks flavor fad up to an 11 with offerings like the Baklava Latte, an espresso-based drink layered with rich hints of the beloved pastry; and the Orange Ginger Matcha Latte, a fusion of earthy matcha, ginger, and bright citrus.
Alongside its rotating lineup of drinks and specials, Neon Belly will also offer freshly made sourdough, cookies, muffins, and scones with equally adventurous flavor profiles.
A Mont Blanc iced coffee with a Campfire Cookie.Photo courtesy of Neon Belly
"We want our baked goods to be so good they haunt your dreams, live rent free in your mind, and remain in your top 10 best things I've eaten list forever," said Wainwright, adding that Neon Belly aims to source as many local ingredients as possible. "That's how community is built—one cup, one collaboration at a time.”
So far, Neon Belly is teaming up with local businesses like Armadillo Coffee Roasters, Creature Coffee, and Flora Coffee for its beans and espresso, and Dolce Bacio for creamy scoops of gelato served daily.
Wainwright (second from right) hangs out with her bakers.Photo courtesy of Neon Belly
Neon Belly Coffee & Bakery is open daily from 6 am to 6 pm.