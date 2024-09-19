Prost to the People
Raise a stein to Oktoberfest at these 11 Austin celebrations
Fall is around the corner, which means it’s time to break out the dirndls and lederhosen. Oktoberfest is here! Get ready for the smell of sizzling bratwurst, the clinking of beer steins, the merry sounds of polka bands, and a good ol’ time.
This tradition kicked off in Munich, Germany, more than 200 years ago, but now it's a worldwide celebration of German culture. But why is Oktoberfest so special? Perhaps it's what Germans call “Gemütlichkeit” — a word that describes a sense of belonging and friendliness. Sure, the endless beers and brats play a part, but nothing compares to the joy of celebrating with friends and family.
So grab a friend or two and gear up to experience Oktoberfest, Texas-style! Whether you’re looking for food and beer specials, live music, or family-friendly festivities, these Austin spots have something for everyone.
Here are 11 ways to enjoy Oktoberfest around the city.
Dog Haus
September & October
Hot dog chain Dog Haus couldn’t contain the excitement for its first Oktoberfest celebration and kicked off the party earlier this month. Enjoy limited-time food items such as Oktoberwürst bratwurst and the Oktoberwürst burrito along, with signature drinks, Oktoberfestbier, and Jägermeister shots at Biergarten locations. Patrons can enjoy the special collaborations with classic German brands, Paulaner, and Jägermeister on all their locations. No reservations needed.
Little Woodrow's
Friday, September13 to Saturday, October 5
Everything is bigger and better in Texas, and Little Woodrow’s is applying that once again to its Oktoberfest celebrations. The lineup includes stein hoisting, beer tasting, live Polka music, and Oktoberfest games, plus mouthwatering pretzels and brats. For all dog lovers, make sure to check out the adorable Dachtoberfest. Time and activities vary for each location. No reservations needed.
Texas Weinerfest at Central Machine Works
Saturday, September 21
Weinerfest is the best way to celebrate Oktoberfest with your best pup friends. Enjoy drink specials, dog portraits, local vendors, and much more benefiting the Central Texas Dachshund Rescue. Plus you could witness history in the making, as they’re trying to break the national Dachshund meetup record! This event is free to attend. Reserve on zilkerbark.com
Vista Brewing
Saturday, September 21
For those who want a Hill Country change of scenery for Oktoberfest, join Vista Brewing in Driftwood for an all-day-long celebration. Drink specials include a German-style lager in collaboration with San Antonio's Kuenstler Brewin and an Oktoberfest beer flight. That's all rounded out by a German-inspired food menu. There’s also stein holding and hammerschlagen competitions along with live music. This family- and dog-friendly event is free to attend. Reserve your spot on Eventbrite.
Banger's Oktoberfest
Thursday, September 26- 28
The three-day-long Oktoberfest at Banger's is back, and it promises a good time filled with German beer and sausage. The family-friendly celebration will have traditional games and live music from the Hot Peppers, Michael Hoffer & The Austin Attitude, and many more throughout the weekend. No reservation needed.
Saketoberfest at Texas Sake Co.
Saturdays, September 28 and October 5
For an unique twist on Oktoberfest, head to Texas Sake Co. as the celebrations coincide with World Sake Day. The two-weekend event will feature sake tastings from Texas and around the world plus drink specials on sake draft, sake bombs, and sake bottles. Patrons can also enjoy food specials by Texas Sushiko. This event is free to attend, but a paid ticket ($35) comes with a raffle ticket and a sake glass. Reserve for September 28 and October 5 on Eventbrite.
Lazarus Brewing
Saturdays, September 28 and October 5
Lazarus Brewing never shies away from fun, with a calendar full of activities; Oktoberfest is no exception. Enjoy live music, stein hoisting, food specials, and of course, German beer on two Saturdays: September 28 and October 5th. Food specials will continue throughout the week on both Sixth Street and Airport Boulevard locations. No reservations needed.
Cork and Barrel Pub
Sunday, September 29
Cork and Barrel is joining the festivities this Oktoberfest with a day packed with fun activities and music. Guests can enjoy a variety of German beer, yard games, a stein-holding competition, and a costume contest for the best Oktoberfest attire, along with German food specials. Live music from Czech Melody Masters starts at 5 pm. This event is free and open to the public. No reservations needed.
Austoberfest at Scholz Garten
Saturday, October 5
Austin Saengerrunde and Scholz Garten are coming together for an Oktoberfest party like no other. Celebrate German heritage at the oldest continuously operating tavern in the state with live music all day, beer specials, stein-holding competitions, sausage contests, and many more games for the entire family. Tickets ($25/adult) are available on saengerrunde.org.
Oktoberfest at Amatuli
Saturday and Sunday, October 5-6
Folks near Round Rock can enjoy the fun a little closer to home during Oktoberfest at Amatuli Marketplace inside Kalahari Resort. The weekend-long event will feature live music by a Polka band, Shiner beer, brats, soft pretzels, and games for all ages. This event is free and open to the public. No reservations needed.
Austin Oktoberfest
Saturday, October 12
German-Texan Heritage Society continues the tradition with the longest-running Oktoberfest celebration in Austin. The entire family can enjoy this kid-friendly event that has something for everyone including games, pumpkin painting, special Oktoberfest beer, and live music all day. The music lineup includes traditional tunes from Yodel Blitz, Walburg Boys, and Off the Grid. Tickets ($15, free for kids under 12) are available via Eventbrite.