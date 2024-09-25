waterloo goes national
Billionaire hair care and tequila guru buys Dripping Springs gin brand
A Hill Country-based gin brand is turning a new leaf: Treaty Oak Distilling has sold its Waterloo Gin brand to John Paul DeJoria, the billionaire founder of Patrón Tequila and the Paul Mitchell hair care line.
Waterloo Gin, the first gin brand distilled in Texas, was developed by Treaty Oak in 2009. It was named after the the city of Waterloo — Austin's original name before it was retitled to honor the "Father of Texas" Stephen F. Austin. The Dripping Springs-based distillery created two unique 94 proof gins: The flagship Waterloo No. 9 Gin and the white oak barrel aged Waterloo Antique Gin.
The deal was confirmed in a September 24 press release, which also stipulates that the spirit's recipe, production process, and brand name will not change after the sale. Waterloo Gin is currently available for purchase in Texas and Florida, and will begin distributing nationwide in early 2025.
"I'm incredibly excited about this new chapter for the Waterloo brand, now in the capable hands of John Paul DeJoria and his talented team of spirits industry veterans," said Waterloo Gin founder Daniel Barnes in the release. "Their deep industry experience and passion for cultivating and growing brands gives me great confidence that Waterloo Gin will continue to flourish and reach new consumers everywhere."
DeJoria founded Patrón Tequila in 1989 and subsequently built it into a $5.1 billion business before selling it to Bacardi in 2018. Former Empress Gin executive Justin Meigs will serve as CEO of the company.
"Waterloo is an extraordinarily high-quality, innovative and world-class spirit, a gin I'm certain that people will enjoy," said DeJoria. "I'm very honored for the opportunity to help grow this incredible brand, and share Waterloo Gin with more bartenders, retailers, and consumers all across the country."
While key aspects of the spirit itself will not change following the deal, the release says Waterloo Gin's "packaging and imagery" will experience a "comprehensive" visual transformation.
More information about Waterloo Gin can be found on waterloogin.com.