Pumpkin Patisserie
10 places in Austin to get your pumpkin spice fix this fall
Just because it’s still 90 degrees here in Austin doesn’t mean you can’t set the mood for the two weeks of fall we will eventually enjoy in December. From lattes to ice cream and pancakes, these ten places around town will help you get your pumpkin spice fix in the meantime. So go ahead and grab that cardigan — just be sure to layer a tank top underneath.
Central Market
As if shopping at Central Market couldn’t get any better, adding a cinnamon and spiced pumpkin drink to the mix just sweetens the deal. Pretend it’s cold outside while you sip your sweet treat and pick out a pumpkin for your porch or tablescape. Depending on your location, you might also find chocolate walnut pumpkin bread, pumpkin brownies, pumpkin spice sandwich cookies, fresh pumpkin ravioli, and more.
Épicerie
The 2024 CultureMap Tastemaker Award winner for Best Pastry Chef, Chef Sarah McIntosh, has one of the most covetable pastry cases around — and she’s not skimping out on the seasonal darling. Try her take on the fall flavor with a delicious pumpkin poptart, and don’t be afraid to add a sprinkle cookie or two to the box.
Jo’s Coffee
The limit does not exist at this local coffee chain when it comes to fall flavors. If you head to Jo’s for your pumpkin spice, be prepared to deliberate between four other autumnal temptations — or just start planning your next order. Keeping step with the pumpkin pie latte (pumpkin, fall spice, whipped cream) this season are: Texas bonfire mocha (mocha, toasted marshmallow, maple, cinnamon); flap jacks cold brew (cinnamon, maple, vanilla, oat milk); sugar skull matcha (rose, mango, cinnamon); and apple chai-der (spiced chai, apple, cinnamon).
Kerbey Lane Cafe
While a latte certainly sets the tone for fall, there’s nothing cozier than a platter of pancakes or french toast from this family-owned cafe. Known as much for its seasonal flavors as its classics, Kerbey Lane’s fall treats include powdered sugar-dusted pumpkin french toast and pumpkin pancakes. The latter are also available as vegan and gluten free options.
Lick Honest Ice Creams
Perfect for those toasty October days, Lick’s seasonal menu features every fall flavor you can imagine — plus some that you can’t. Giving the Hazel’s Pumpkin Pie (roasted Texas pie pumpkins with clove, cinnamon, and nutmeg) a run for its money are the caramel apple cake (spice cake and candied Texas apples in honey caramel ice cream) and spiced sweet potato pie (Texas sweet potatoes with housemade vanilla marshmallows and spiced molasses cookies). Add a little extra fall spirit with the vegan rumchata (coconut base with warming spices and a healthy pour of Kraken Spiced Rum) or bourbon pecan blondie (homemade pecan blondies and brown sugar in bourbon-spiced ice cream).
Merit Coffee
While this drink is not technically pumpkin-spiced, the San Antonio-bred coffee shop has its own subtle nod to the sweet beverage with its harvest spice latte. Branded the #HSL on Instagram as a play on the #PSL of a certain large coffee corporation, the drink blends espresso, milk, and Merit’s signature house-made autumn syrup. And don’t miss other fall classics like the shaken maple pecan or pumpkin cold foam.
Quack’s Bakeries
A staple since 1983, Quacks should be on your list for cozy baked goods year-round. The fall additions to its menu include a pumpkin tea bread, cinnamon brown sugar pop tart, pumpkin cream cheese danish, apple caramel cheesecake, pumpkin chai, and, of course, a pumpkin spice latte.
Amy’s Ice Creams
For those days that still feel like summer, find your fall feelings with a frozen treat at Amy’s. Their seasonal pumpkin pie flavor is a creamy pumpkin-puree ice cream sprinkled with warm cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, and a hint of ginger. And if you’re bringing fall vibes to a gathering, check out the salted caramel pumpkin pie ice cream cake, which features pumpkin pie ice cream sandwiched between two layers of spice cake and spiced icing, topped with Biscoff cookie crumbs and a salted pumpkin caramel drizzle sure to dazzle your guests.
Spokesman
If you have a penchant for planchettes, Spokesman coffee has a spooky take on a fall favorite that you will want to try. Called the Ouija Gourd, their seasonal drink features a blend of ginger and pumpkin spice syrups with a sprinkle of allspice. That’s one way to get into the spirit!
Austintatious Cheesecakes
If you have an event coming up, $50 burning a hole in your pocket, or a desire to house a herculean amount of dairy and sugar solo, there's the pumpkin pie cheesecake by Austintatious Cheesecakes. You can pick it up sliced into 12 for a family Thanksgiving, 24 to be the most popular guest at a Halloween party, or zero if you'd rather just go at it with a fork.