That's Cheesy
30+ chefs and teams prepare for annual queso competition in Austin
Yes, it's a bit cruel to make anyone wait nearly four months for queso. But the annual Quesoff at The Mohawk is the sort of thing Austinites are willing to wait for, and coveted tickets are now on sale. The competition will be held Sunday, November 2, from noon to 3 pm.
A great equalizer, Quesoff pits all kinds of cooks against each other: chefs representing local restaurants, impressive home chefs, and anyone else who wants to enter.
If confident (or scared-but-doing-it-anyway) Austinites want to join the fun, there were still a few slots open this week. A press release encourages interested parties to email quesofftexas@gmail.com with their desired category. They can also apply in multiple categories as long as each is matched to a different recipe. Entry into the competition is free.
There will be four categories: meaty, spicy, veggie, and wildcard. A panel of judges will decide whose cheesy efforts paid off the most in the best in show category.
2024 winners are as follows:
- Meaty Champion: Chilly’s Phillys Cheesesteaks
- Veggie Champion: Eldorado Cafe
- Spicy Champion: Live Oak Brewing Company
- Wild Card Champion: Yellow Ranger
- Best in Show: Better Half Coffee & Cocktails
Getting to know those champions should keep queso-lovers busy 'til November. (Unfortunately, Chilly's Phillys closed in May, but the rest are still kicking.) At least two of them are returning to defend their win in 2025, totaling 30 with potential for more to join.
2025 participants include:
- Eldorado Cafe (past champion)
- Yellow Ranger (past champion)
- Live Oak Brewing (past champion)
- FlipFlopFilipino
- Round Rock Rage
- Torchy's Tacos
- Comedor
- Chef Flaco's Gourmet Foods
- Love Queso
- Team Indigo
- RoughRiders
- Dosa Shack
- Veracruz All Natural
- Pelons
- épicerie
- la Barbecue
- La Plancha
- Smokin The Good Stuff BBQ
- The Kebab Shop
- Busty's Bar & Jukebox
- Fairmont Austin
- Goodburn Sauce Company
- Commodore Perry Estate
- Moonshine Grill
- Electric Gravy
- La Pera con Queso
- Taco Flats
- La Santa Barbacha
- Arriba Abajo
- Ezov
As an added competitive bonus, both teams and attendees can participate in a costume contest with a magical theme: Cheezards and Cheezitches (cheese wizards and witches). A press release promises prizes for the best-dressed.
Even if you don't win, tickets support the Central Texas Food Bank. Last year's competition raised nearly $27,000.