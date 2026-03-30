BEER BASH
Real Ale Brewing celebrates 30th anniversary with Blanco bash
One of Texas’ early craft beer makers is raising a glass to a major milestone with a daylong celebration in the Hill Country on Saturday, April 18. Real Ale Brewing Company will mark its 30th anniversary at its Blanco brewery, about an hour from both Austin and San Antonio, with events running from noon to 7 pm.
The celebration blends live music, limited-release beers, and family-friendly activities.
Founded in 1996 by Phillip and Diane Conner and later led by Brad Farbstein, Real Ale is part of the original generation of Texas craft breweries that helped shape the state’s modern beer scene, alongside early players like Saint Arnold Brewing Company in Houston and Celis Brewery in Austin.
Texas legalized brewpubs in 1993, opening the door for small, independent brewers after decades of tight post-Prohibition restrictions. Later changes, including expanded taproom sales and to-go beer allowances in the 2010s, helped accelerate the state’s craft brewery boom. Today, the Texas Craft Brewers Guild represents more than 250 independent breweries across the state.
“This party is for everyone who has shared a pint, worked a shift, played a show, or supported Texas craft beer along the way,” said Farbstein in a statement announcing the event. "We can’t wait for you to come out to celebrate this amazing milestone with us.”
Real Ale has also earned national recognition, including a World Beer Cup gold medal in 2025 for Firemans #4, named the top blonde ale in the world. What sets Real Ale apart in the market is its steady growth from roughly 400 barrels a year to nearly 40,000 while remaining independently owned and choosing to distribute exclusively within Texas.
Real Ale’s beer garden features a stage salvaged from Threadgill’s, the iconic Austin venue where Janis Joplin performed early in her career.Photo courtesy of Real Ale Brewing Company
The anniversary party doubles as both a thank-you to longtime fans and a showcase of what’s next. Guests can expect live music from Louisiana Surf Department, Two Legged Dog, Melotheory, and Dripping Springs' Logan Papp, plus food trucks including Oh My Pizza Pie, Old 300 BBQ, and Yapa Empanadas.
The event will also feature free mystery cask tappings, rare pours from the brewery’s archive, recent releases like the Limestone Cowboy Hazy IPA, and Real Spirits cocktails.
Basic tickets ($11.66 including a small fee), comes with one token for a beer or a non-alcoholic beverage. Higher ticket tiers are sold out.