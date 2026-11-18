Get in the holiday spirit(s)
Rockin’ Around the Rooftops: Austin’s holiday bar crawl is back
Holiday cheer is reaching new heights in Austin! Rockin’ Around the Rooftops returns November 22 through December 27, inviting festive revelers to sip, celebrate, and explore five of the city's merriest rooftop bars.
Even better, those who visit all five can score a $50 promo card to keep the good times going in 2027. It's good for one visit at one rooftop. Of course, you must be 21 and up to join the fun.
The city's signature rooftop holiday bar crawl features five festive destinations, each with its own seasonal theme, specialty drinks, and merry atmosphere. From over-the-top holiday hideaways to playful seasonal pop-ups, there's plenty of reason to gather friends and make a night (or several nights) of it.
Here's where the holiday hopping leads:
- Otopia Rooftop & Lounge: WinterSol
- Upstairs at Caroline: Naughty or Nice
- Azul Rooftop: Yule at Azul
- Edge Rooftop: Snow Much Fun
- Zanzibar: Zanzibar's Holiday Hideaway
The best part? There's a little something extra for those who make the full rooftop rounds.
Getting started is easy. Pick up a Rockin’ Around the Rooftops punch card at any of the five participating locations beginning Sunday, November 22. During each visit, order at least one holiday menu item to earn a punch. Collect all five by visiting every rooftop, and the reward is a $50 promo card.
Once the final punch is collected at the fifth and last rooftop, simply turn in the completed card to receive the promo card. It's a festive incentive to explore Austin's rooftop scene and discover five different takes on holiday cheer.
The $50 promo cards can be redeemed at any participating rooftop from January 1 through November 1, 2027, offering another excuse to return long after the holiday decorations come down.
Whether it's a festive night out with friends, a holiday date, or an excuse to explore some of Austin's most spirited rooftop destinations, Rockin’ Around the Rooftops makes seasonal celebrations even more rewarding.
The holiday bar crawl runs November 22 through December 27, 2026. Grab a punch card, raise a glass, and get ready to rock around Austin's rooftops.