Pass the Eggnog
Sleigh all 5 stops on this holly jolly Austin rooftop bar crawl
Santa won't be the only one hopping from rooftop to rooftop this holiday season. Rockin’ Around the Rooftops is happening at five of Austin’s top rooftop bars from November 19 through December 28, turning the season of giving into the season of sipping, strolling, and scoring rewards.
The concept is simple: Visit each of the participating rooftop bars to collect punches on your punch card, and then trade in a completed card for a $50 promo card good January 1—November 1, 2026. Consider it the most festive scavenger hunt of the year — with cocktails.
Each participating rooftop is decked out with a unique holiday theme, meaning every stop feels like stepping into a brand-new festive universe.
Here's where you'll be drinking:
Otopia Rooftop & Lounge: WinterSol
Expect serene Nordic vibes, shimmering decor, and icy-cool cocktails perfect for anyone who dreams in wintery blues and silvers.
Upstairs at Caroline: Naughty or Nice
Will it be cinnamon-sugar sweetness or something stronger with a mischievous twist? Only the menu will tell.
Azul Rooftop: Yule at Azul
Austin’s highest rooftop pool bar transforms into a glowing holiday oasis, complete with tropical-meets-cozy energy.
Edge Rooftop: Snow Much Fun
Snowy scenes, frosty sips, and enough wintry decor to make you forget you’re still in Texas.
Zanzibar: Zanzibar’s Holiday Hideaway
A tropical Christmas escape where rum, palm trees, and holiday lights meet on the rooftop.
Photo courtesy of Rockin' Around the Rooftops
Each bar will offer a signature holiday menu item — everything from themed cocktails to seasonal bites — and purchasing one is the key to getting a punch on your punch card.
Getting started is as easy as pecan pie. Guests can pick up a Rockin’ Around the Rooftops punch card at any participating rooftop bar beginning now. From there, the mission is to collect all five punches, one at each location, by December 28.
Once your punch card is fully decorated, you can exchange it for a $50 promo card. The card is redeemable at any participating rooftop bar from January 1 through November 1, 2026, meaning the holiday cheer keeps giving long after the decorations come down.
With views, vibes, and a sweet reward waiting at the end, Rockin’ Around the Rooftops is setting the bar (literally) for festive fun.