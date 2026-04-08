Europe in Texas
Georgetown gets worldly with new European steakhouse
Georgetown has a chic new date night destination with the opening of Sovian Restaurant & Cocktail Lounge. The European steakhouse at 1500 Rivery Blvd., Ste. 2175, blends French and Italian influences and a Texan dining sensibility.
Sovian is a new concept by Chef Vira Chudasma, who also owns Italian restaurant La Riv Wood Fired Italian. La Riv started in Temple in 2014 and expanded to Georgetown in 2024.
The menu offers good variety for meat and seafood eaters, anchored by seven cuts of steak with nearly as many sauces. On the less expensive end, diners could split a 16-ounce New York strip for $48; on the much more expensive end, but enough to share with the whole table, there's a 34-ounce Côte de Boeuf (bone-in ribeye) for $155.
Those can be paired with classic sides like garlic and chive mashed potatoes, lobster mac and cheese with Gruyere and smoked Gouda, or one of a few lighter vegetables: Romanesco cauliflower, grilled asparagus, smoked carrots, and mushrooms and herbs.
There are enough hors d'oeuvres, appetizers, salads, and entrees beyond that to constitute their own standalone menu. Highlights are a weekly caviar selection; an Ōra King salmon belly tartare with citrus emulsion, chives, shallots, fennel, extra virgin olive oil, and wild field herbs; and an Australian rack of lamb with English pea purée, chimichurri couscous, and lamb demi-sauce.
The dining spaces are formal, but cozy.Photo courtesy of Sovian Restaurant & Cocktail Lounge
On the beverage side, Sovian puts signature twists on classic drinks like a cherry wood smoked old fashioned and the Amalfi Margarita with blood orange. The bar offers something for most tastes including rare bourbon, whiskey, and rye, plus scotch and tequila. In addition to cocktails, guests can pick wines from a cellar containing more than 2,000 bottles.
“Sovian is a passion project born from decades of travel, culinary exploration, and a desire to bring authentic European flavors to Central Texas,” said Chudasma in a press release. “We want diners to feel transported — to enjoy world-class European dining, without having to travel to Europe.”
Guests can sit inside and admire the exposed brick arches, or outside on the patio. They can also rent an event space for private dining.
Sovian is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 4-10 pm.