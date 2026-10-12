Catfish Closure
Pflugerville catfish restaurant closing after more than 40 years
Over the years, Springhill Restaurant has become a familiar stop for customers who say they return for its seafood and welcoming atmosphere.
“There’s no better catfish," Chris Carby said. "Catfish and shrimp."
However, after more than 40 years in business, owner Carol Humphrey says a combination of financial pressures and personal health challenges have made continuing operations unsustainable.
“My health has gone bad, and rent has gone up," Humphrey said. "We just can’t afford it any longer."
But there’s something customers may not know about the man behind the restaurant. Humphrey is legally blind. He said he has remained involved in the business with help from those around him.
“I had good drivers who drove me in when I needed to come three days a week,” Humphrey said.
He credits much of the restaurant’s longevity to the employees who have helped keep it running.
“I’ve had good people working here,” Humphrey said.
For longtime customers, the closure means losing more than just a place to eat. Springhill’s walls are lined with antiques and decorations that regulars said have become part of the restaurant’s character over the decades.
“With all the antiques there on the walls and on the ceiling, there’s no other place like this," Carby said.
Beyond the food and decorations, Humphrey said the restaurant holds memories for generations of customers.
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