Lamination Station
New bakery brings artful croissants and more to downtown Austin
A new bakery from the hospitality group behind ATX Cocina, Bulevar Mexican Kitchen, and Salty Sow is all about technique. Sugarwolf, which also includes a coffee bar and kitchen, will open May 5 at 401 W. 4th St. #120, adjacent to the south side of Republic Square.
A press release positions Sugarwolf as a place for "doing simple things well." Baker Conor Smith, an expert with laminated dough, will lead the bakery program, where guests can expect croissants, sourdough loaves, cookies, and seasonal pastries. In addition to the baked goods, there will also be sandwiches and salads.
Photo previews from Smith and Sugarwolf show off creative bakes like pinwheel-shaped chocolate croissants — not pain au chocolat, which is also on the menu, but a much harder-to-find chocolate dough — and a lemon poppy cake croissant with diplomat cream and mango. Other options include morning buns, cinnamon rolls, French onion danishes, egg tarts, Kouign-amanns, and more.
Sugarwolf will serve both savory and sweet bakes.Photo by Richard Casteel, Dandelion Gatherings
The full menu is not yet available, but the release emphasizes that it will revolve around organic flours, whole ingredients, and natural fermentation with no seed oils. It also promises "thoughtful sourcing" in both the bakery and coffee programs.
“Everything comes back to ingredients and technique,” said chef-partner Kevin Taylor, also of ATX Cocina and Bulevar, in the release. “If you start there, you don’t have to do too much. The goal is to make food that feels familiar, but noticeably better.”
Sugarwolf has been in the works for three years, with input from hospitality group Guy + Larry Restaurants and Sugarwolf owner and operator Staton Jobe. It was initially meant to be a smaller café, but the team was inspired by other bakeries and restaurants around the country. The result is a space full of natural materials, where guests can either stop by quickly or stick around. They'll be able to see into the kitchen and order from a central pastry counter.
“Ultimately, we wanted to create a place that we would want to come to on a daily basis as consumers,” said owner and operator Staton Jobe. “A place that exudes both warmth and energy and has incredible food and coffee made with real ingredients."
Sugarwolf will be open daily from 7 am to 4 pm.