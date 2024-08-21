Let's Taco Bout It
Texas taco podcast takes bite of Austin FC to start new 4th season
Although many Texans likely have a favorite taco, the variation is endless, and much of it is about more than personal taste. Austin-based taco lover and journalist Mando Rayo has spent years chronicling regional distinctions and communal histories on top of tortillas in his highly regarded Tacos of Texas podcast, and he's back for a fourth season. The first episode dropped August 20.
The first episode focuses on Austin FC games, featuring interviews with ConTodo owner Joseph Gomez, Austin FC executive chef Sam Boisjoly, and Onetaco Taqueria co-owners Axel Beverido and Tony Avila. ConTodo is located at Celis Brewery, which shows Austin FC games on the TVs and sometimes partners for giveaways, and Onetaco has a location inside Q2 Stadium, where the team plays.
Other topics across the 12-episode season include vaqueros, queso, border culture, and tools for making tacos. It takes some deep dives, and many of the topics or interviewees have a connection to El Paso, Rayo's hometown. Among those are a debate as to whether Chico's Taco's — served in sauce and topped with cheese — are really tacos, and a profile of San Antonio chef Rico Torres of Mixtli, who was born in El Paso.
Rather than overlaying editorial opinions on the restaurants and food customs featured, Rayo gives the spotlight to interviewees all over Texas. These interviews really make this a podcast for the people, and a fitting survey of the taco landscape rather than another trend feed.
Rayo was nominated for a James Beard Award in 2022 for his Made Right Here Road Trip, a video series in which he traveled around Texas looking for authentic Mexican food and the stories around it. Tacos of Texas, the podcast, has received Signal Awards and there is also a related TV show and book.
Tacos of Texas benefits from some of the expertise of the Austin-based KUT and KUTX radio and podcast studios, which also puts out the popular podcasts ATXplained, Pause/Play, Song Confessional, and The Breaks.
Listen to Tacos of Texas for free at kutkutx.studio.