Taco News
East Austin Mexican eatery Taqueria Chapala closing after 29 years
Longtime Mexican restaurant Taqueria Chapala is closing its East Austin location this fall. Owner and co-founder Manuel Lopez says in a Facebook post that the restaurant at 2101 E. Cesar Chavez St. was not offered a lease renewal.
Lopez identified himself in the message, but he appears to have used the account of a family member, Mauricio Lopez, to share the news in Austin Memories, a Facebook group for discussions about old Austin. The same account also added in the comments that the final day of business will be September 20.
The business owner wrote that the landlord stopped by on May 1 to pick up rent and deferred tax payments. Lopez signed a document stating his balance, which also stated that the lease would not renew. He says he did not read the document before signing, and that he realized the error on June 15 when the landlord reiterated verbally that the lease would not renew.
Lopez also stated that he attempted to negotiate, but the landlord declined, saying they would be renting the space to someone else and "going in a different direction." The post addressed and denied a rumor that rent had been raised, and a comment by the same account clarified, "Our intention were NEVER to paint the landlords in a bad light. They are AMAZING people." Some commenters criticized the landlord for communicating the major change for the first time in writing.
According to Lopez, he and his brother opened Taqueria Chapala on July 1, 1997, making it 29 years old this week. It was well-known among Austin locals who sought out casual Mexican meals and a homey environment.
Although the restaurant's websites appear to be outdated, Google Maps lists current locations at 717 E. Ben White Blvd. and 6116 W. U.S. 290 Service Road in Austin, and 1308 Round Rock Ave. in Round Rock.