Paris, Seoul, and Georgetown
Korean bakery Paris Baguette opens first Georgetown location
The French-inspired Korean bakery café Paris Baguette is making its Georgetown debut. The shop at 1314 W. University Ave. will open August 14.
Paris Baguette has two existing locations in the Austin area and many more worldwide. By 2030, the chain plans to have 1,000 locations across the United States and Canada. Despite the ambitious numbers, Paris Baguette still offers something fairly unique for Austin, European-style treats with the signature lightness of Asian baking.
Menu items include desserts like whole and sliced cakes, traditional and mochi doughnuts, croissants, tarts, sweet breads, cookies, and some packaged grab-and-go treats. On the savory side, there are some sandwiches and wraps. Drinks are also a popular offering, spanning hot and iced coffees, matcha lattes, teas, frappes, and smoothies.
The Georgetown location is owned by Saige and David Lee. A press release says David Lee has been a customer of Paris Baguette for more than 20 years — a very long time, considering that the first location opened in Seoul in 1986 and the franchise branched out to the United States in 2005.
"Our vision is to create more than just a bakery café,” Lee said. “We want to build a warm, welcoming place where guests can enjoy exceptional pastries, artisan coffee, and outstanding hospitality while creating lasting memories with family and friends. We are excited to introduce something truly unique to Georgetown and become a trusted destination where our community can gather, celebrate special occasions, and enjoy everyday moments together."