Katz's Many Lives
24-7 eatery Katz's unveils redesign of original 1979 Austin location
After a long absence, an Austin staple is another step closer to its highly anticipated return. Katz's, a 24-7 deli-style restaurant, starts construction again on its original 6th Street building, a press release announces. The team is working toward a reopening in late spring 2027.
The building at 618 W. 6th St. blends into its surroundings now, but renderings of the new design by renowned local architect Michael Hsu show a rich red exterior — like the original — with big windows. Painted-on branding tells passers by what they're looking at without taking over aesthetically.
Katz's opened in 1979 and offered 24-hour service, immortalized in the tagline "Katz's never kloses," the latter two words of which will be emblazoned on the building itself. Katz's then expanded to Houston and closed its original Austin location in 2011.
Katz's during the daytime.Rendering courtesy of Michael Hsu Office of Architecture
Hsu is already deeply familiar with Katz's style. He has already redesigned five Katz's restaurants in Houston. Each differs slightly, but none stand out as much as the upcoming red revival.
“It’s a privilege to partner with Katz’s again as it returns to where its story began,” said Hsu in the release. “Restoring Katz’s in its original 1979 site is an opportunity to commemorate a place that means so much to Austin. Our design will create a unique atmosphere that honors the brand’s legacy and will serve the community for years to come.”
Many Austinites already know the restaurant is coming back, since co-owners Barry and Lisa Katz generated a lot of buzz in 2024 by buying the building back at auction. Progress since then has been slow, but excited fans can take this as a positive sign that the process is moving forward.
“I started working in this very building at eight years old when my dad opened the first Katz’s, so the opportunity to return to the same location is a full-circle, bucket-list moment,” said Barry Katz.
Barry Katz and his wife, Lisa Katz, are reviving the beloved business.Rendering courtesy of Katz's
He continues, “As I turn 55 this month, I’m incredibly grateful to come back to where my passion for this business began. The spirit and energy of Katz’s is the heart of what makes it special; it’s what brings people together, whether they’re dining late at night or early in the morning. Katz’s has carried on that sense of community in Houston for the past 20 years, and I could not be more excited to bring it home to 6th Street next year.”