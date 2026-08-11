Cocktail Comedown
Chic East Austin cocktail bar to close after nearly 3 years
A chic East Austin cocktail bar is closing its doors. Marlow, located at 700 E. 6th St., will have its final day of service Saturday, August 29.
A short announcement on Instagram did not give a reason for the closure. It did, however, give plenty of options for visiting before the lights go out, including passionate goodbye kisses. The team will announce upcoming events like band appearances, happy hours, and DJ parties, plus a closing weekend event on August 28 and 29.
A few dance parties are already on the calendar between now, August 11, and the closing weekend. Marlow has organized an EDM night with drink specials and a kandi-making station (for tradable bracelets) on August 13. Floppy Disko will host its goodbye Farewell to Marlow party on August 14. Rendez-vous will bring vinyl records for a "cinematic & moody affair" August 21.
Marlow opened in September of 2023, as a joint project between co-owners and co-operators Mike DeBonville, Joe Schumacher, and Wade McElroy. The bar has been known equally for its creative cocktails and cool atmosphere, with trendy touches like distinctive terrazzo countertops and live music or DJ sets.
The Marlow cocktail list is so personalized that it attributes each house drink to a bartender on staff, offering credit for mixes like the Moon Song with Worthy Park Silver Rum, Gifford Blackberry, lime, honey, and lavender cold foam (by Ryan); and the Indie Sunset with Bombay Sapphire, African Sunrise tea, Gifford Apricot, Luxardo Maraschino, orange bitters, lemon, and an egg white alternative (by Justice).
Marlow is open from 5 pm to midnight Tuesdays through Thursdays, 5 pm to 2 am Fridays and Saturdays, and 3-8 pm Sundays. Happy hours run from open until 7 pm Tuesdays through Saturdays and wine bottles are half-off all Tuesdays through Thursdays.