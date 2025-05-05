meet the tastemakers
Austin's 10 best chefs of 2025 add flavor to an evolving dining scene
Personal taste accounts for a lot, but a city's top chefs need to be plugged into the greater community. The Chef of the Year nominees for CultureMap's 2025 Tastemaker Awards all have a strong point of view that both expands on traditional cuisine and points the Austin scene to a well-rounded future.
Our judges — a panel of past winners and editorial staff — have chosen 10 busy nominees who have carved out special niches for their work and show no signs of slowing down.
Find out which will be crowned Austin's Chef of the Year this Thursday, May 8, at the 2025 Tastemaker Awards party at Fair Market. We’ll dine on bites from this year’s nominated chefs and restaurants and sip specialty cocktails before revealing the winners in our short and sweet ceremony.
You can meet all of the 2025 Tastemaker nominees in our special editorial series, then be sure to buy your tickets now to see who triumphs.
Now, let's send our compliments to our nominees for Chef of the Year:
Damien Brockway, Distant Relatives
Pitmaster Damien Brockway first came to Austin to work for Uchiko in 2012, but his culinary journey led him to open his food truck, Distant Relatives, in 2021. Brockway draws inspiration from his African heritage for his signature barbecue, while focusing on the Austin community by partnering with local farms and organizations.
Edgar Rico, Nixta Taqueria
Austin knows how important tacos can be, and that's in large part thanks to Edgar Rico. Not only does he make excellent tacos using local ingredients, he is always representing Mexican cuisine to the masses. Sometimes it's as the 2024 Michelin Guide Texas Young Chef Award Winner, and sometimes it's as an ambassador for others doing similar work — often both at once.
Evan LeRoy, LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue
Championing the concept of “new school barbecue” is only one facet of what makes pitmaster Evan LeRoy unlike any other chef in Austin. His commitment to sourcing LeRoy and Lewis’ meat from ethically responsible Texas farms and his lifelong passion for barbecue are admirable traits in a high quality chef.
Fermín Núñez, Suerte/Este
James Beard Award-winning chef Fermín Núñez has gotten big recognition in recent years, but he still maintains a down-to-earth attitude about his rise to fame. He keeps his culinary skills fresh through hosting events, collaborating with other restaurants, and (of course) creating new dishes with exciting flavors.
Jesse Griffiths, Dai Due
Chef and hunter Jesse Griffiths is taking Texas cooking into the future while bringing sourcing back to its roots. Griffiths won a James Beard Award for his cookbook on wild Texas hogs, and followed up in 2024 with a book on wild turkey. Wild game certainly isn't new for Texans, but Griffiths has elevated it in gourmet dishes and invited urban Austinites back into the conversation.
Kareem El-Ghayesh, KG BBQ
A defected banker from Cairo, Egypt, Kareem El-Ghayesh got right into the spirit of Texas barbecue when visiting in 2012. His unexpected background contributed to a unique personal style, highlighting ingredients like pomegranate seeds and lamb. It looks like El-Gahyesh's career change unlocked some strong charisma, too, which he's used in a TedX Talk, TV shows, and more.
Laila Bazahm, El Raval
Philippines-born chef Laila Bazahm at once saved a pocket of Spanish culture in South Austin and updated it with her own worldly experience. Having cooked in Barcelona with ingredients from nearby ethnic grocery stores, she was well-prepared to continue seeking the unexpected here. And on top of interesting food, Bazam's collaborative attitude constantly brings fresh life to El Raval.
Peter Klein, Holiday
L'Oca D'Oro alum and “Pasta King” Peter Klein is an East Coast native who has been capturing the hearts of Italian-food-loving Austinites for a decade. Opening Holiday alongside Erin Ashford and John DiCicco in 2023 served as a milestone for the trio, who have found a coveted balance between impeccable dining and a welcoming neighborhood hang.
Sonya Coté, Store House Market & Eatery
When Sonya Coté moved east to Bastrop, she could have become disconnected from Austin, but Coté is as relevant as ever. Now that she has the space to make true farm-to-table dining happen, she's navigating farming grants, advocating for sustainability with the James Beard Foundation's policy team, hosting chefs and musicians on her home turf, and more.
Tavel Bristol-Joseph, Canje
Tavel Bristol-Joseph is a busy man with an important new venture in San Antonio, but we would be remiss to not recognize his work with Austin’s popular Caribbean restaurant Canje. Whether he’s working behind the scenes in the kitchen or hopping in front of the camera to share his culinary inspirations, this esteemed chef is making waves in the dining scene in Austin — and statewide.
---
The CultureMap Tastemaker Awards ceremony is sponsored by The Yuengling Company, Garrison Brothers Distillery, Hornitos, Texas Beef Council, PicMe Events, and more to be announced. A portion of the proceeds benefitsCentral Texas Food Bank.