Let's Eat
Feast your eyes on the flavors of CultureMap Austin's Tastemaker Awards
The most delicious event of the year is almost here: CultureMap's annual Tastemaker Awards.
Our signature tasting event and awards ceremony is happening May 8 at Fair Market, and bringing with it a whole buffet of chef-driven bites and perfectly paired sips that celebrate Austin's unique culinary scene.
Attendees get one delicious evening to sample to their hearts' content, with offerings prepared by the nominees for Restaurant of the Year, Chef of the Year, Rising Star Chef, Bar of the Year, Bartender of the Year, Pastry Chef of the Year, Neighborhood Restaurant of the Year, Best Brewery, and more.
Our judging panel of industry experts — including past Tastemaker champs — selects the nominees and winners, including this year's buzzy wildcard category of Best Coffee Shop.
However, you determine who wins Best New Restaurant via our online tournament, so be sure to make your votes count before the big day!
You'll want to come hungry to the Tastemaker Awards, considering this sneak peek at what's on the menu:
- Shrimp and pork belly tortelli from Casa Bianca Cocina Mexicana
- Wagyu harissa meatballs from El Raval Tapas Bar
- Prime short ribs with chimichurri from Interstellar BBQ
- Xiaolongbao and marinated cucumbers from Mian & Bao
- "The Garden & The Gulf" (smoked Gulf redfish and fermented green tomato) from Store House Market & Eatery
- Toro Gunkan from Tancho Sushi
- Corned beef slider and salmon tartare from The Dead Rabbit
- Reuben canapés from The Little Darlin
- Dan dan noodles and kimchi arancini "lollipops" from The Peached Tortilla
- Avocado toast from Toasty Badger
- Cold cut party subs and bite-sized sweet potatoes from Sour Duck Market
- Corn sorbet from Uchiko
To help wet your whistle, sip on beers from Yuengling (Traditional Lager, Light Lager, Flight, and Bock) and specialty cocktails from Hornitos Tequila (Hornitos Paloma, ranch water, and neat) and Garrison Brothers Distillery (signature old fashioned and Born to Bee Wild, made with elderflower liqueur and hibiscus syrup). Mother's Ruin is even serving a super special cocktail in partnership with Hornitos called the Crop Top Yeti: Hornitos Blanco Tequila, blood orange, pineapple, coconut, lime, and habanero.
Meanwhile, these non-alcoholic options will provide all of the fun with none of the after-effects:
- Cucumber Garden mocktail from Seedlip
- Guava Paloma, pistachio espresso martini, and the Hot Pants (Ritual Zero Proof Gin with hot honey and lemon juice) from Ritual Zero Proof
Stay up to date on all things Tastemaker-related with our special editorial series of stories spotlighting the nominees.
Limited VIP passes remain, and it's obvious why they're such a hot ticket: You gain entry to the event a whole hour early, plus exclusive access to the VIP bar. General admission tickets are also available but are selling fast, so act now to secure your entry to Austin's most delicious night. We'll see you on May 8!
----
The CultureMap Tastemaker Awards ceremony is sponsored by The Yuengling Company, Garrison Brothers Distillery, Hornitos, Texas Beef Council, PicMe Events, and more to be announced. A portion of the proceeds benefitsCentral Texas Food Bank.