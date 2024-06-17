pronto
Popular Italian deli Uncle Nicky's sets opening date on South Lamar
A casual Austin Italian staple is almost ready to open its South Lamar location, and it's hard to stay casual about it. After nearly a year of anticipation and construction, Uncle Nicky's is opening at 2121 South Lamar Blvd., next to Loro Asian Smokehouse, on June 22.
Uncle Nicky's, a deli and brunch spot in Hyde Park, has gained a loyal following by committing to specialty foods that are everywhere in Italian cities (or cities with higher Italian populations than Austin's), but hard to find around here. Those include Italian subs, cannoli, and most exciting, a daily aperitivo — basically, a self-serve happy hour snack bar like you'd see just about anywhere in Italy.
The eatery's American identity particularly shines through in its hearty brunch menu, featuring eggs prepared several ways, focaccia, kielbasa, and pastries. The all-day menu broadens the scope with sandwiches, pastas, and an "Italian" frozen custard.
“The opening of our second location allows us to expand in many ways, like the opportunity to explore our menu in greater depth to add more authentic and inspired items. Our aim is to build on the success of our original location, creating a space for culinary innovation in a friendly and laid-back setting,” said Chef Yanes in a press release. “People are welcome to stop by for a quick bite or stay as long as they like. It's about enjoying good food, connecting with great people and having a good time.”
Aside from Uncle Nicky's having a good reputation — in large part thanks to chef-owners Nic Yanes (Juniper) and Travis Tober (Nickel City) — this is exciting for South Ausinites because it fits right in with its surroundings, without duplicating options. Kerbey Lane is an obvious choice for a casual breakfast on South Lamar, while El Mesón is a Sunday favorite for those in the know. Snooze and Phoebe's Diner are widespread casual American favorites, and those in search of a more upscale meal can head to South Congress. But there isn't much in the way of super-casual Italian hangs.
Other favorites as claimed by the release include:
- Uncle Nicky’s Meatballs with creamy marsala sauce, pecorino romano and toasted focaccia
- Baked Pepperoni Rigatoni with tomato sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, pecorino romano, olives, and fresh herbs
- World Famous Breakfast Sandwich with Taylor ham, a fried egg, cheese, and ketchup on a kaiser roll
- Mini Ricotta Pancakes with maple syrup and butter
- Eggs Nicky with poached eggs, prosciutto, fontina hollandaise, and focaccia
The existing location is also popular for its cocktails, which will also carry over the South Lamar spot, "from the early morning into the late-night hours," according to the release. The beverage program includes Italian must-haves like coffee, wine, negronis, spritzes, and espresso cocktails; Specialty drinks also offer twists on some of these, like a negroni made with coconut-washed Flor de Caña Rum, Aperol, Giffard Banane du Bresil, Cocchi di Torino, and tiki bitters, or a Oaxacan Espresso with coco nib-infused 400 Conejos, Licor 43, Caffè Amaro, and mint.
Uncle Nicky’s on South Lamar will be open daily from 8 am to 11 pm, with happy hour and antipasti specials from 2-5 pm. Brunch will be available on Mondays through Fridays, from 8-11 am, and Saturday and Sunday from 8 am to 2 pm.