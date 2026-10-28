Texas traditions
4 Austin eateries make USA Today's best Texas-style BBQ list for 2026
The top Texas-style barbecue isn't all in the state, a new 10Best Awards ranking from USA Today finds. However, the Austin area does seem to the take the lead with four entries, and Abilene comes away with top marks on the eyebrow-raising list.
According to USA Today, the "10 Texas-style BBQ picks that are worth the road trip" are led by Jay's BBQ Shack in Abilene. Driftwood's famous Salt Lick BBQ made No. 2, and No. 3 was the less widely hyped, but still highly rated Down South Texas BBQ in Austin.
Two other Austin-area restaurants made the top 10: Southside Market & Barbeque in Elgin (No. 6) and possibly the most famous barbecue spot in the world, Franklin Barbecue in Austin, which just squeezed in at No. 10. One Dallas restaurant, BBQ DNA, made No. 5. The rest were from North Carolina, South Carolina, and Oklahoma — at least all Southern states (by most definitions).
According to USA Today, a panel of experts helped nominate the restaurants considered and readers voted on their favorites. Each eatery is independently owned and specializes in Texas-style barbecue. The publication specifies that means focusing on letting the true character of the meat come through. The article doesn't explain how the experts organized their selection process, nor if they tried to create a list that was wholly different than the one in 2025 or if that was just a coincidence.
Each entry got a paragraph introducing readers to the business. The write-ups don't explicitly state which factors earned the high rankings for each business, though they contain hints.
The article calls Jay's BBQ Shack a "no-frills Abilene favorite." Classic barbecue meats are served by the half pound, in sandwiches, and in tacos. The write-up draws special attention to the Boss Hog, a pulled pork and sausage sandwich with slaw.
If we take the name of the article very seriously — especially the part about road trips — then it makes sense that the Salt Lick BBQ would be high on the list. It's fun, especially for tourists, to drive out of the city and into the picturesque, very classically Texan Hill Country.
Though the menu's adherence to tried-and-true classics tends to keep the Salt Lick out of media buzz in 2026, it is still incredibly popular and very friendly to people who just want the quintessential Texas barbecue experience. The article does point out that the Salt Lick offers hard-to-find bison ribs and offers "king-sized sandwiches."
If Austinites discover anything from this list, it'll probably be Down South Texas BBQ, a food truck that pitmaster Rico Smith set up in 2017. The USA Today article mentions the "casual, friendly atmosphere" at Alice's Food Court in North Austin, the trailer's "wide range of classic plates," and its "more adventurous options," including smoked oxtails. Down South Texas BBQ advertises plates heaped high with queso, rice, and other configurations besides meat with separate sides.
Southside Market & Barbeque got props for its sausages and" brisket, lamb ribs, and a wide range of other traditional favorites", while Franklin Barbecue was represented by its long line and "incredibly tender" brisket that can be enjoyed without sauce.