Love, actually.
Love is in the air at these 8 Austin restaurants on Valentine's Day
Love is in the air — and so is the aroma of sizzling steaks, fresh oysters, and perfectly poured cocktails. Whether you’re planning a first date, a long-term celebration, or just an excuse to indulge in something sweet (and maybe a little boozy), Austin’s bars and restaurants are pulling out all the stops this Valentine’s Day. From rooftop margaritas to decadent omakase and prix-fixe menus, the city is serving romance by the plate, glass, and bite.
Arriba Abajo
506 San Jacinto Blvd
For couples who prefer their Valentine’s Day with skyline views and a party-ready vibe, Arriba Abajo Rooftop Cantina is rolling out exclusive Valentine’s specials designed for sharing, starting with a Surf & Turf Love Fajita platter featuring lobster, Snake River Farms Wagyu picanha, sizzling fajita veggies, housemade tortillas, rice, and beans. The cocktail menu leans playful and pink, with festive pours like the I Love You Berry Much — a raspberry-infused frozen margarita — and the I Got You Babe, blending Lalo Blanco tequila with lime, coconut milk, agave, and strawberry. Specials are available February 13-14. Reserve a table on SevenRooms.
The Greek Bar
534 E. Oltorf St.
This will be the Greek Bar's first Valentine's Day and it's kicking things off with a sensible prix fixe menu that still offers one choice: Peloponnese chicken or filet mignon, both with potatoes and a sauce. Bookending the entree for every meal will be zucchini blossoms with feta, lahanodolmades (stuffed cabbage), and bougatsa (a flaky pastry with semolina custard). Reserve on OpenTable.
Hestia
607 W. 3rd St., #105
Michelin-starred Hestia sets the scene for a quietly luxurious Valentine’s Day with an intimate, eight-course tasting menu. The experience is priced at $225 per person (plus gratuity), with optional wine pairings available for an additional $135 per person. Guests should note that reservation modifications or cancellations made within 24 hours of the reservation time may incur a $50 per person cancellation fee. Due to the fixed nature of the menu, dietary restrictions and allergies cannot be accommodated. Reserve a spot on OpenTable.
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
2713 E. 2nd St.
Lovers who could get into something a little exotic but don't want the white tablecloth experience will find an enticing middle ground at Kemuri Tatsu-Ya, the Michelin Bib Gourmand-awarded barbecue and izakaya sister restaurant to Ramen Tatsu-Ya. It's just going to be the regular menu, but here's a recommendation: the BBQ Boat, served in a wooden boat tray, is a fun sample platter that makes for a memorable shared meal. Reserve on OpenTable.
La Popular
7415 Southwest Pkwy., Building 5, Ste. 100
If a romantic trip to Mexico is not in the cards this year, at least there's this culinary outpost from Mexico City. La Popular is serving up a three-course prix fixe meal ($55) including a choice of shareable appetizers, a main course, and a dessert. Standouts on the menu include ahi tostadas with crispy leeks and chipotle aioli, suiza enchiladas with shrimp or chicken, and a buttercake with strawberries, passion fruit custard, and vanilla ice cream. This menu will be available from February 13-15. Reserve via OpenTable.
Lovebirds
2337 E. Cesar Chavez St.
Lovebirds is making Valentine’s Day easy — and a little cheeky — for East Austin couples. The cocktail lounge is extending its “Cheap Date” happy hour all day, with $2 off wells, draft beers, canned beers, and brown bag beers. For extra indulgence, the attached vegan ghost kitchen Doki Doki is serving free “Doki Doki Boxes” for couples, featuring Japanese BBQ wings, karaage nuggets, shrimp tempura, fried dumplings, and two choice sauces. No reservations required.
Postino
Multiple locations
For the first time ever, Postino is offering a Valentine’s Day prix-fixe menu, perfect for sharing with someone special. Available all month long, through February 28, the $50+ menu for two features some of the wine bar’s most-loved dishes. Start with crispy cauliflower, seasonal burrata, or the OMG grilled cheese, move on to a choice of bruschetta board, P.R.E.A.M. bowl, or caprese panini, and finish sweet with hot donut dots. Don't forget the wine — it's what Postino is known for. Book on postino.com.
Shokunin
1009 E. 6th St.
One of Austin's newest sushi destinations, Shokunin (1009 E. 6th St.), blends high-quality fish with a neighborhood vibe that’s upscale yet relaxed. From February 13-15, couples can choose between the full à la carte menu or a $225-per-person, 22-course omakase. Each reservation (book here) comes with a complimentary glass of rosé sparkling wine.