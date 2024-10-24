TOUCHDOWN
Upscale sports bar group to open Driftwood restaurant focused on whiskey
After scoring big with upscale sports bars for more than 15 years, the owners of Cover 2 and Cover 3 are kicking off a new chapter. The team will open a new Driftwood restaurant at 8750 W RR 150 devoted to Texas cuisine and Hill Country hospitality in early November.
Whiskey Ridge isn't an entirely new ballgame. As they did with pub grub at the Cover restaurants, the kitchen aims to amp up the quality of comfort classics, working with nearby producers like R-C Ranch and the family-owned Gulf seafood companies. The spirit selection follows suit with bottles nary found at a Texas roadhouse.
"While Cover 2 and Cover 3 have been incredible for us, Whiskey Ridge represents a return to our Texas roots in the most personal way," owner Doug Young tells CultureMap. "This is truly a passion project that lets us share the warmth and spirit of the hospitality we grew up with."
House-cut steaks and seafood anchor executive chef Steve Warner's menu, but the dishes aren't all chophouse fare. Mains include chicken fried steak with gravy and braised beef short rib with jalapeño cheese grits and a molasses guajillo glaze. Beefy handheld options like a Wagyu burger and carnitas tacos share space with lighter salads and raw bar options.
As the name implies, the restaurant will boast an extensive whiskey selection. Operating partner Jimmy Joe Zumwalt curated a list that showcases rare and small-batch selections and Texas-distilled favorites. The rest of the drink program continues the local focus with spirits, wine, and beer.
"Texas and whiskey go hand in hand, and we're here to celebrate that connection," explains Young. "There will be a special focus on Texas-based distilleries—pioneers redefining what Texas whiskey can be. Our team has spent countless hours tasting, learning, and curating what we believe is one of the most comprehensive whiskey collections you'll find."
Texas was also an inspiration for the design team. Future Friends Co. outfitted the open-concept dining area with Lone Star-centric artwork and murals and used locally sourced materials. Whiskey barrels dot the space and add a rustic touch.
And, of course, the restaurant takes full advantage of the Hill Country views. While outside seating is available, the entire restaurant was configured to blur indoor and outdoor spaces. The sense of place was purposeful.
"With Whiskey Ridge, we're aiming to embody the essence of Texas, and anyone who has visited Driftwood and the surrounding area knows we've found the perfect setting for it," says Young. "Incorporating materials sourced right here in the Hill Country has made this vision even more meaningful—from the native Texas limestone to our custom tables crafted from Swift River pecan wood. Every element tells a story of connection to this land and its community."