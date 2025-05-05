Food news in Austin this week is lively, but casual: no need to break out any fancy dinner outfits. Austinites may want to check out the new Swedish Hill, hang out at a new espresso bar, or rejoice in Austin's new, rare shot at a real Moroccan meal.
Openings and closings
Swedish Hill, a popular bakery and café, has taken over the South First space unceremoniously dumped by Foxtrot in April of 2024. The interior at 1804 S. 1st St. is alive once again, with flaky croissants, made-to-order sandwiches, and fresh salads. Guests can enjoy some snacks on the patio or take home meals, including rotisserie chicken and other family-size ensembles. This is Swedish Hill's fourth location, but the only one that shares space with Heath Ceramics, a company out of California that makes tableware and architectural tile. Operating hours are 7 am to 7 pm daily.
The new Swedish Hill looks much the same as Foxtrot did.Photo by Justin Cook
Austin's sad days with no dedicated Moroccan restaurant are suddenly over. Taginè Moroccan Cuisine, a new food trailer, is now open at 5011 E. Cesar Chavez St., all the way west where the road splits. There's not much information online yet, but a worker confirms over the phone that the trailer has been open for about a week. Photos show plates piled high with a variety of items such as lamb, stews, couscous, rice, French fries, and grilled vegetables.
The Museum of Ice Cream at The Domain announced weeks ago that it would not be renewing its lease, but the news remained mostly under the radar until the Austin-American Statesmanrenewed the conversation this week. The colorful "museum" was more like an immersive art space, where guests explored a giant sprinkle pit, took incredibly pink selfies, and ordered ice cream and cocktails on the way out. Community Impact reports that the space at 11506 Century Oaks Terrace #128 will be overtaken by Mexican Sugar, an upscale Mexican concept that would be right at home in any downtown hotel, with four existing locations across Texas.
Other news and notes
The Bastrop County Emergency Food Pantry is asking community members to volunteer, become monthly donors, and contribute to a fundraising campaign to expand its effectiveness. A press release notes a "modest but concerning increase [in need] over the previous year." High food costs combined with cuts from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) — including a $5.5 million loss for the Central Texas Food Bank, which also serves Bastrop County — mean the pantry's resources will be stretched thin in the near future. Donations to a capital campaign that aims to expand the pantry's food storage and distribution capacity will be matched through July.
After 28 years of self-distributing, Austin's Live Oak Brewing Company is putting the job in someone else's hands. Specifically, it'll be handled jointly by Capital Reyes Distributing in Austin and Silver Eagle Beverages in San Antonio. A press release states that the goal is "freeing the brewery to focus solely on production, innovation, and quality." Live Oak is still independently owned and will continue to brew its own beers onsite in Austin.
Salty Sow is celebrating its "lucky" 13th birthday from now through Sunday, May 18. Looking back to 2012, the restaurant will also be reverting its pricing to what it was when it first opened, offering two specialty cocktails for $5 each. The deal applies to the Sow’Rita, made with Lunazul Blanco tequila, lime, agave, and Jalisco orange liqueur; and the Blanche, a house-made frozen margarita with blood orange.
It costs $5 this weekend to escape the heat at the Salty Sow.Photo courtesy of the Salty Sow
TacoFlats will soon have a new espresso bar program at two of its five locations: 5520 Burnet Rd Ste. 101 starting Saturday, May 17; and 1110 West Lynn St. starting Saturday, May 31. The espresso bars are in partnership with Austin's Barrett's Coffee, which will also provide drip coffee, cold brew, matcha, chai, and hot teas. To further tie in the offerings, these locations are also expanding their morning food service. A press release says these changes were made to cater to Gen Z customers who are less interested in alcoholic drinks. A party on each location's respective launch day will offer cocktails, non-alcoholic beverages, and a live cumbia DJ set from 10 am to 1 pm.
Austin food influencer ZacharyRodriguez is gearing up to release his debut cookbook, My Mexican Favorites, on June 24. The book is designed to help beginners make authentic Mexican recipes inspired by his grandmother's cooking, and especially features recipes with a South and West Texas twist. Some recipes in the book include birria tacos, tortilla soup, and chilaquiles verdes. My Mexican Favoritesretails for $23.99.