Even though we can't gather for an in-person blowout celebration this year, the AT&T Dell Children's Ball is still planning an exciting evening of delicious food, top-notch entertainment, and invigorating stories of triumph and inspiration from Austin's frontline workers and the hospital's brave patients and their families.

You'll want to register now for the virtual event, which is taking place on Saturday, February 6, at 7 pm. Thanks to title sponsor AT&T, community access is free and you can register at no cost.

Presented by the Nyle Maxwell Family of Dealerships, the ball will be emceed by Bob Cole of KOKE FM, along with some very special Dell Children's patient families.

Hear directly from Dell Children's president Chris Born on the exciting growth taking place in our hometown children's hospital, and why they need your help to make sure no family has to leave Austin for care. Families like Granger and Amber Smith, who even in times of great loss share why it is so important for our community to provide any support it can.

The evening will conclude with a special performance from homegrown celeb Lukas Nelson, son of Willie Nelson and winner of a 2020 Grammy Award for his contributions to the A Star Is Born soundtrack.

Sponsors and underwriters will have an exclusive opportunity to have the ball come to them, with meals from Fairmont Austin delivered or available curbside, along with a curated wine list and signature at-home cocktail kits. Some sponsorship levels even include a floral arrangement by David Kurio Designs.

Kendra Scott has teamed up to provide some special incentives to those who donate at a certain level throughout the evening, and special Mission Moments will be up for bidding.

All proceeds from the Dell Children's Ball will go toward the area of greatest need, determined annually by leadership, which allows Dell Children's the ability to impact its youngest patients and their families in the most meaningful way.

So prepare your best black tie (or fanciest pajamas) and get ready to party for a great cause.