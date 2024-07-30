Time For A Swan Song
Austin's Madam Radar to play gala for unique musical nonprofit
A unique musical gala in Austin is gearing up for its 2024 run. The 14th Annual Swan Songs Serenade, which raises funds for bedside concerts by local artists, has now announced its ticketing and sponsorship options. This gives individuals ($200) and groups plenty of time to organize their contribution before ticket sales start on September 1.
The gala will be held on November 3, combining a seated dinner, live and silent auctions that are currently accepting donations, and a performance by local rock band Madam Radar, known for their gentle and soulful Americana rock sound. The band has been selling out shows, including a recent date at Antone's, and this gala is known for getting popular local artists on board.
Swan Songs, the nonprofit that organizes the event, takes a creative approach to end-of-life care. Similar organizations like Make A Wish are famous for their extraordinary ability to grant final wishes, but Swan Songs takes a much more local approach. When an Austinite is terminally ill or nearing the end of their life, they can request a concert by a local musician, either by name or by genre.
The latter is more common, but Guy Forsyth, Jimmy LaFave, Bob Schneider, Ray Benson, and Marcia Ball are among artists requested in the past, according to a press release. The nonprofit started in this spirit, when Austin musician and Swan Songs founder Christine Albert was asked to play for a fan. Swan Songs pays an honorarium to participating artists.
Now Swan Songs offers concerts for friends, family, and caregivers to enjoy as well, and two custom songwriting experiences. Both reflect the life of the recipient in song; One is prepared for them, and the other sets them up for a collaborative effort with songwriter Darden Smith.
The Swan Songs Serenade gala hopes to "bring conversations about death out of the shadows," according to the release, and the songwriting experiences also aim for feelings of closure.
The 2024 Swan Songs Serenade will be held at the Four Seasons Hotel Austin. The dinner caterer has not been announced. Tables for 10 can be purchased through sponsorships starting at $5,000. Smaller sponsorships that do not include seating at the event raise funds for musician honorariums of $150 each; These can be purchased at various levels from $3,000-15,000.
More information about the gala and Swan Songs is available at swansongs.org.