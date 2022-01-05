Dutch brand makes Texas debut with 17-story hotel in downtown Austin

A late 2023 opening is set for a 17-story luxury hotel being built in downtown Austin.

Dutch hotel chain citizenM is constructing the 344-room property at 617 Colorado St. in conjunction with New York City-based real estate investment and development firm Turnbridge Equities. It’ll be the brand’s first hotel in Texas.

A 2020 filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration puts the hotel’s price tag at $67 million.

“As an exciting cultural center and an influential tech and business hub, Austin has been on our radar for years,” Ernest Lee, citizenM’s managing director for the Americas, says in a news release. “Now, with the city’s emergence as one of North America’s most important knowledge hubs, it is cementing its place on the national stage.”

Klaas van Lookeren Campagne, CEO of citizenM, says the Austin hotel is part of his company’s “vigorous growth strategy” in the U.S. and Europe.

Amenities at the hotel will include a gym, pool, and rooftop bar. Each room will feature a king-size bed with European linens, a high-definition TV with streaming options, a rain shower, and tablet- or smartphone-controlled TV, blinds, lights, and thermostat.

The hotel will display contemporary art, photos, and objects from local artists.

Amsterdam-based design firm Concrete is handling the interior work, with Richmond, Virginia-based Baskervill serving as architect of record and Providence, Rhode Island-based Gilbane as general contractor. Denver-based Design Workshop has been tapped for landscape design.