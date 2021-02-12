2 new nonstop routes embark from Austin airport to tourist hot spots

Two nonstop seasonal routes being added at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport will enable easier access to one of America’s most popular national parks and one of the hippest small towns in the U.S.

On May 27, low-cost airline Allegiant will launch nonstop service between Austin and Montana’s Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport. Bozeman serves as a key gateway to Yellowstone National Park, one of the country’s most visited national parks.

The flights between Austin and Bozeman will operate on Thursdays and Sundays. Flights from Austin to Bozeman will take off around noon and arrive before 2:30 pm. Flights from Bozeman to Austin will leave close to 6 pm and land shortly before 10 pm.

Service to Northwest Arkansas National Airport in Bentonville will start July 2. Bentonville, perhaps best known as the headquarters of retail giant Walmart, has also become a trendy hot spot in recent years. Today, the city is now home to James Beard Award-nominated restaurants; trendy boutiques and spas; and institutions like the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and The Momentary, the new darling of the international art world.

The Bentonville flights will operate on Fridays and Mondays. Flights from Austin to Bentonville will depart at 4:03 pm and land at 5:26 pm. Flights from Bentonville to Austin will take off at 6:11pm and arrive at 7:40 pm.

The Bozeman and Bentonville routes are available through mid-August.

“As summer approaches, we expect a lot of pent-up demand for travel, especially for places where people can hike, fish, camp, or visit the beach,” Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue, says in a February 9 release announcing 34 new nonstop routes.