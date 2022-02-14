Splashy Texas amusement and water park makes waves with spring break reopening

Current weather conditions may make it hard to envision diving into a water park, but as Texans with kids know, it’s never too early to start planning for spring break. With that in mind, Big Rivers Waterpark & Adventures in Houston has announced it will reopen on Saturday, March 12.

The park and grounds will be open for spring break, March 12-20. Season passes are available on the website and include spring break admission at no additional charge, a press release notes.

Admission to the venue is $19.99 plus tax when tickets are purchased online. Attractions included in admission are Cougar Climb, one of the tallest climbing walls in Texas; Wild Isle, a floating water park and challenge course on a lake; ax throwing; archery; gemstone mining; the petting zoo; Big Al’s Fishing Hole; and the Mystic Forest Maze.

Other attractions open include zip lines and rope courses, as well as an assortment of food options for an additional fee. As CultureMap previously reported, Big Rivers now also features Big Rivers Fairgrounds, which boasts 11 amusement park rides, from kiddie rides to thrill rides. Rides include:

Rolling Thunder, a spinning roller coaster.

SPINdletop, a pendulum that swings riders a full 360 degrees.

Lafitte’s Fury, a rocking pirate ship.

Screaming Eagles, a family attraction on which the rider controls the flight path.

Seven more rides, from kiddie to thrill rides.

“We are excited about opening our gates on March 12 and starting our 2022 season,” said Carl Foy, marketing director of Big Rivers Waterpark & Adventures, in a statement. “Big Rivers has a longer season, open March 12 through December, and will be introducing our new amusement park area, The Fairgrounds, which will be included with 2022 season passes.”

---

Big Rivers Waterpark and Adventures is located at 23101 TX 242 in New Caney, north of Houston. The park is open daily for spring break, March 13-20, from 11 am-5 pm. For more information, ticket pricing and purchasing, and the full schedule, visit the official site.