Luxury bus operator resumes limited Austin routes following winter storm

Texas-based luxury bus company Vonlane is back on the road following the winter storm, offering limited routes to travelers among Austin Houston, and Dallas.

"Upon conducting road tests around the state, we are confident that we can now deliver our normal exceptional travel experience," the Dallas-based company said in a February 19 email to customers.

Currently, the luxury bus service is offering one-way and roundtrip travel from Austin's Hyatt Regency to Houston Downtown Hyatt Regency or Dallas Doubletree at Love Field.

Rates are $105 each way.

Routes to and from Fort Worth, San Antonio, and Oklahoma City are not yet available. Houston's Galleria departure location is also still offline.

Vonlane buses are operating with a number of COVID-19 protocols, including blocked seats for social distancing. Face masks and temperature checks are required.

Vonlane launched its high-end bus service in 2014 to cater to business travelers. Each bus, which holds fewer than two dozen passengers, features amenities like WiFi, satellite TV and radio, snack and drink service, and leather seats.

Reservations can be booked online, and may be canceled and fully refunded up to 24 hours before departure.