3 grand Austin hotels earn four-star ratings from prestigious travel guide

Four hotels and one spa in Austin have checked in among the best in the world.

The Forbes Travel Guide revealed February 16 that three local hotels — the Archer Hotel Austin, Four Seasons Hotel Austin, and Fairmont Austin — earned four-star ratings. The Four Seasons spa also garnered a four-star rating. One other property, Hotel Granduca Austin, received a “recommended” rating. The Forbes Travel Guide awards five stars to its highest-rated properties.

In assessing hotels, Forbes Travel Guide inspectors stay at every property for three days and two nights, posing as regular guests and paying their own way. They judge each one on 900 standards, such as whether food and beverage choices are health-conscious, how nice the décor is, and how well the staff’s uniforms are designed.

“As Fairmont Austin [celebrates] its third anniversary in March 2021, we are honored to receive this recognition for the second year in a row from Forbes Travel Guide. To maintain this prestigious accolade amid the challenges of this past year has been particularly meaningful. It highlights the continued passion and dedication of our team in providing service excellence while prioritizing health and safety of our guests and colleagues,” Nenad Praporski, general manager of Fairmont Austin, says in a release.

Ric Mussiett, general manager of the Archer Hotel Austin, echoes Praporski’s sentiments.

“This has been the year of all years to honor our small, but sincere and incredibly safety-conscious team at Archer Austin,” Mussiett says in a release. “It takes focus and heart to deliver anticipatory, sincere service and create memorable experiences for our guests — but to remain mindful of those goals while also obsessing over the wellbeing of our guests, our team and our community during a pandemic requires even more.”

Elsewhere in Texas, San Antonio's Mokara Hotel & Spa received a four-star rating for both its hotel and spa facilities. Hotel Emma also received a nod, earning a recommended rating. Houston, meanwhile had two spas and six hotels on the list, one of which — The Post Oak Hotel — earned five-star ratings. Dallas also had two spas and six hotels in the edition of the guide, with the Ritz-Carlton Dallas earning the city's sole five-star rating.