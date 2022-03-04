Home » Travel
Austin airport flies away with new nonstops to 2 popular events this spring

American Airlines
Austinites can fly nonstop to the Kentucky Derby and the Masters this spring. Photo courtesy of American Airlines

Central Texas travelers can enjoy easier access to two major sporting events being held this spring in the South.

American Airlines announced Friday, March 4 that it’s adding temporary nonstop service this year to Louisville, Kentucky, for the Kentucky Derby and to Augusta, Georgia, for the Masters golf tournament.

On April 8, American will operate a nonstop flight that will depart at 9:39 am local time from Austin and arrive in Augusta at 1:14 pm local time. The return flight from Augusta will be April 11. It will depart Augusta at 1:36 pm local time and arrive in Austin at 3:46 pm local time.

This year’s Masters Tournament, one of the major championships in professional golf, is set for April 7-10.

The following month, American will offer temporary nonstop service between Austin and Louisville. The following flights will operate May 5, 6, and 8:

  • Departure at 12:25 pm local time from Austin and arrival at 3:45 pm local time in Louisville.
  • Departure at 4:15 pm local time from Louisville and arrival at 5:50 pm local time in Austin.

This year’s two-week Kentucky Derby Festival concludes May 7 with the Kentucky Derby, one of the premier horse races in the country.

All of the flights will operate on 76-seat passenger jets. Tickets are on sale now via aa.com.

