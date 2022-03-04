Austin airport flies away with new nonstops to 2 popular events this spring

Central Texas travelers can enjoy easier access to two major sporting events being held this spring in the South.

American Airlines announced Friday, March 4 that it’s adding temporary nonstop service this year to Louisville, Kentucky, for the Kentucky Derby and to Augusta, Georgia, for the Masters golf tournament.

On April 8, American will operate a nonstop flight that will depart at 9:39 am local time from Austin and arrive in Augusta at 1:14 pm local time. The return flight from Augusta will be April 11. It will depart Augusta at 1:36 pm local time and arrive in Austin at 3:46 pm local time.

This year’s Masters Tournament, one of the major championships in professional golf, is set for April 7-10.

The following month, American will offer temporary nonstop service between Austin and Louisville. The following flights will operate May 5, 6, and 8:

Departure at 12:25 pm local time from Austin and arrival at 3:45 pm local time in Louisville.

Departure at 4:15 pm local time from Louisville and arrival at 5:50 pm local time in Austin.

This year’s two-week Kentucky Derby Festival concludes May 7 with the Kentucky Derby, one of the premier horse races in the country.

All of the flights will operate on 76-seat passenger jets. Tickets are on sale now via aa.com.