United Airlines launches red-hot sale from Austin to sunny California for just $49

After the last chilly few weeks, Austinites can certainly be forgiven for wanting to hop on the closest plane and jet to a sunny destination. Helping out is United Airlines, which is offering a new $70/70 promotion.

How does it work? The airline is offering fares from Austin for as low as $70 to destinations averaging 70 degrees and warmer. Those opting for award/mileage tickets can enjoy a rate starting at 7,000 miles.

Austin's $70/70 deal is to sunny Los Angeles. Currently, flights from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to Los Angeles International Airpot (LAX) are $49 each way.

A United spokesperson confirms to CultureMap that this campaign will run “as long as demand continues.” Judging from recent web searches, that demand is most definitely continuing.

Houston's George Bush Intercontinental (IAH) is also benefitting from the mega-sale. Flights from Bayou City are: Atlanta (starting at $49 one-way); Gulfport, Mississippi (starting at $63 one-way); Las Vegas (starting at $49 one-way); Los Angeles (starting at $38 one-way); New Orleans (starting at $49 one-way); and Phoenix (starting at $39 one-way).