$36 million waterfront hotel splashes into charming Hill Country town

Construction is set to start this summer on a waterfront hotel and conference center in the Hill Country town of Marble Falls.

The $36 million project will feature an upscale 123-room Tapestry Collection by Hilton hotel and more than 14,000 square feet of meeting and event space, including a main ballroom and junior ballroom. A rooftop venue measuring about 4,000 square feet is sure to be a major highlight.

The nearly three-acre property is expected to open in early 2024, close to the banks of Lake Marble Falls.

Boerne-based Phoenix Hospitality Group and Austin-based Hawkins Family Partners have teamed up on the project under a corporate umbrella called the Marble Falls Hotel Group. That entity will own and operate the property.

The hotel and conference center will bulk up the lodging options in the popular Hill Country getaway spot. The developer expects the project, which has been in the works for several years, to generate an economic impact of more than $250 million during the first 20 years of operation.

Home to more than 7,000 residents, Marble Falls is a popular destination for boating, kayaking, fishing, hiking, golfing, shopping, dining, brewery and winery hopping, and other activities. Located nearly 60 miles northwest of downtown Austin in the Highland Lakes region, it is also well known for the 15 varieties of pie baked and served at the highly acclaimed Blue Bonnet Cafe — a local fixture since 1929.

Also nearby is the popular 7,000-acre Horseshoe Bay Resort, which sits on the shores of Lake LBJ, about seven miles west of Marble Falls. That resort is currently adding to its luxury accommodations with new high-end condominiums slated for completion in summer 2022.