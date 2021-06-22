Luxury condos gallop into popular Hill Country resort with prices up to $1.3 million

Horseshoe Bay, one of the Hill Country’s most popular resorts, is adding some high-end housing at the more than 7,000-acre destination.

The resort, situated along Lake LBJ in the town of Horseshoe Bay, said June 17 that it’s building 60 luxury condos between the marina and yacht club. Prices of the condos run from the $800s to more than $1.3 million. Sizes range from 1,570 to 2,324 square feet.

Horseshoe Bay says the three-building Waters Lakeside condo project will be completed by the summer of 2022. Each condo will feature three bedrooms.

“These new high-end condominiums are in the center of the resort’s amenity complex and offer wonderful views of Lake LBJ. These residences are the perfect base camp for families and friends to enjoy the exclusive club and resort lifestyle,” Jordan Jaffe, owner of Horseshoe Bay, says in a news release.

The condo project is part of more than $100 million in renovations and upgrades that the 400-room resort has undertaken.

Amenities at Horseshoe Bay include: