Looking to have a ball on vacation? Be a good sport and head to Frisco, less than four hours away from Austin. Frisco is the go-to place for fun, whether you're a single player, spectator, or team member — no matter your travel style, there's a play-cation there for you.

For the fam

Entertain kids and adults at the National Videogame Museum, the only museum in America dedicated to the history of the video game industry. Marvel at dozens of one-of-a-kind artifacts and more than 100,000 pieces of video game hardware, software, documentation, and memorabilia.

The Museum of the American Railroad also boasts an impressive collection, with artifacts and archival material that interpret the railroad industry's significance in American life and culture. Also stop by TrainTopia, a miniature model of the American Southwest woven together by seven operating rail lines.

Frisco is the only America location for KidZania, a working city designed just for kids. From fighting fires to acting in a play, kids earn a "salary" that can be redeemed for experiences and prizes. Thanks to GPS bands and top-notch adult supervision and security, kiddos can run wild (while parents take a break, if they want to).

Feeling sporty

The Star is a football fan's fantasy as well as the Dallas Cowboys' headquarters and practice facility. Throughout the 91-acre campus you'll find 20 restaurants, a concentrated version of AT&T Stadium, and each of the team's five Lombardi trophies. You might even spot a few players as they work out in the state-of-the-art fitness facilities!

Soccer fans can find their own nirvana at the National Soccer Hall of Fame, founded by Texas legend Lamar Hunt and showcasing memorabilia, history, and stories of the sport in America.

See soccer in action at a FC Dallas game, or watch the Frisco RoughRiders play at Dr Pepper Ballpark from your spot in the Choctaw Lazy River — yes, the largest swimming pool in pro sports is in a minor league baseball stadium.

Outdoor adventures

From hiking and biking to strolling and picnicking, there's no shortage of spots in which to take in the fresh Frisco air. Leave time to visit the skate park at Northeast Community Park or take a dip in the swimming hole at Limestone Quarry Park.

Wander the four landscaped acres of the Texas Sculpture Garden, the country's largest privately owned collection of sculpture that's free to the public. Download the free audio guide onto your phone to learn the history and context of the pieces.

Pull up a seat on the patio with an ice-cold margarita or some smokey barbecue at any of Frisco's many eateries. Spring in Texas is the perfect time to sit outside while you dine, so take advantage of the wonderful weather while you can.



Book your stay

Many hotels offering great rates and deals — check them out here and reserve your room.