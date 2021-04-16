Texas' newest underwater attraction sets splashy spring opening date

After yearlong pandemic, Texans are ready for a sea change. And one new ocean-themed attraction is promising visitors a whale of a time as it gets up and running this summer.

Sea Life San Antonio, the new aquarium located in downtown San Antonio at the Shops at Rivercenter next to the Legoland Discovery Center, will officially open May 25, just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

A family-friendly concept from Merlin Entertainments, the second largest visitor attraction operator in the world, Sea Life San Antonio is likely to make waves with its array of aquatic attractions, which include 10 separate interactive zones and the city’s only underwater ocean tunnel — a 160,000-gallon water tank bustling with rays and sharks.

From the stingray bay to the seahorse mangrove exhibit, the coral reef, the throngs of jellyfish, and an interactive sea anemone touch pool, the aquarium promises guests will be able to come face to fin with some 3,000 sea creatures, and can check out regular educational talks and feeding demos throughout the park as well.

“We are excited to welcome families and visitors across San Antonio and Texas to explore our new aquarium on May 25,” says Jeremy Aguillen, general manager of Sea Life San Antonio and Legoland Discovery Center San Antonio, which opened in the spring of 2019. “We are committed to providing safe, fun, and educational entertainment for the entire family, and we look forward to opening our unique underwater experience to our guests.”

Tickets and annual passes to Sea Life San Antonio and Legoland Discovery Center San Antonio are available through the attraction websites. And holders of a Sea Life annual pass get a full year’s worth of unlimited access to the aquarium, as well as an exclusive peek at the park during its preview weekend event, May 22 and 23, prior to the grand opening May 25.

Sea Life San Antonio and Legoland Discovery Center San Antonio note they will continue to follow national health and safety recommendations amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Masks are required for staff and guests ages 10 and older, and the facilities will offer a limited number of visitors at a time while also adhering to stringent cleaning protocols.

“The health and safety of our guests and employees is our top priority,” Aguillen says. “We are taking proactive steps to provide visitors with a safe, comfortable environment when we welcome them onsite.”