Retro-cool Airstream resort rolls into Texas for social distance vacations

Dreams of an Airstream quarantine are coming true with the opening of The Range Vintage Trailer Resort in Bristol, about three hours from Austin.

The retro resort features 15 open sites for trailer hook-up and six renovated Airstreams and vintage trailers to rent. A cedar timber barn for events, farm-to-table restaurant, and custom Airstream bar are coming soon, too.

The resort sits along the famous Ennis Bluebonnet Trail, which, sadly, did not open this year due to coronavirus restrictions, but will no doubt be a hot attraction next spring. While the open sites have been available since the end of April, the vintage trailers-for-rent are booking now for stays beginning June 1.

“As Airstream owners ourselves, we wanted to build the space that we craved with a focus on nature, a ton of privacy, and the opportunity for community," say owners Sarah and Paul Beauregard in a release. "If you live and love the Airstream and vintage trailer life, or just want to experience it for a few days, we offer an easy way to enjoy camping and the outdoors with family and friends.”

Or — no family and friends, for now. The owners are touting The Range as an ideal situation for social distancing, with only 22 spacious concrete site pads with full hook-ups that are spaced more than 100 feet apart over the 30 acres. Each site offers private parking, custom-made reclaimed wooden tables and benches, and surroundings that vary from one site to another. No two sites are alike, they promise.

Currently, 15 sites are reserved for guests to bring their own trailers — but not just any trailers. They can be Airstreams of any year or vintage trailers that are 25 years or older and meet certain criteria, they say.

Airstream hotel

Beginning June 1, the six renovated Airstreams and vintage trailers will serve as an outdoor hotel. The vintage trailers are completely self-contained with their own bathroom, kitchenette (including Nespresso coffee maker with pods), A/C, wooden deck, propane fire pit, grill, and custom-made reclaimed wood outdoor table and benches. Also, quality linens, pillows, and low-waste toiletries are provided, they say.

Additional vintage trailers are being renovated now and will be there soon.

The Range may have vintage vibes, but it has a thoroughly modern eco-friendly initiative. The resort was born out of the Beauregards' passion for living a low-waste lifestyle and repurposing as much as possible, they say.

Their reuse mission is evident in the resort's use of rusted Texas oil piping fence, flat rack containers converted into bridges over the ponds, reclaimed vintage doors on many of the buildings, and the restored vintage trailers that date to 1953.

"The vintage camping trailer is an important part of American cultural history, and we want to highlight the craftsmanship of these trailers by restoring and renovating them back to their former glory," Sarah Beauregard says. "We take pride in applying this repurposing philosophy to everything we can and are always seeking new opportunities to think outside the box.”

Amenities of the resort include complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, easy hiking trails with private entrances from each site, three ponds soon to be stocked with fish, babbling creeks with outdoor seating, tree swings, outdoor games, natural playground, dog park, covered patios, and a communal fire pit.

When possible again, The Range will host on-site activities, introducing distinctive experiences, workshops, and retreats that invite guests to discover, inspire, and reconnect.

Additional offerings include:

Multiuse barn

A two-story cedar timber barn surrounded by ponds, oak trees, and made for fun events. Glowing string lights, sliding barn doors opening up to the outdoors, and custom-made reclaimed tables and vintage chairs fill the interior and covered patio. The multipurpose space will be the restaurant plus a wedding venue, meeting venue, and gathering place for lounging, games, happy hours, and more.

Weddings, corporate retreats, and events

Filled with beautiful natural scenery, The Range, the owners say, is the perfect setting for memorable events and retreats. Featuring 2,400 square feet of indoor space on the ground floor of the cedar barn and 450 square feet of private room upstairs, it can host a variety of events from large to intimate. There are also numerous outdoor locations for wedding ceremonies, long-table dinners, festivals, and more.

Restaurant and bar

The restaurant, located within the two-story cedar-timber barn, is being finalized, they say. A custom bar in a converted vintage Airstream is stocked with Texas beer, wine, mixed cocktails, and its own menu.

Bathhouse and laundry

The bathhouse, housing men’s and women’s toilets and showers, can be used for event restroom facilities, a long hot shower, or some extra space and privacy. There's even a laundry room with two washers and dryers, and a guest’s first load of laundry is free.

The store at The Range

A low-waste boutique sells made-in-Texas items, carefully selected by owner Sarah Beauregard, that are both high quality and earth friendly. Visit the store or shop online at www.therangevtr.com.

The resort will be open year-round. However, due to current COVID-19 precautions, there are some restrictions:

The Range’s vintage trailer rentals are currently available for three-night, Thursday through Sunday stays only, allowing four days for thorough cleaning between guests.

Open sites are available every day with minimum two-night stays on weekends.

Social areas including the bathhouse, laundry, and barn may be limited or closed.

The nightly rate for rental trailers is $198 plus tax and fees. The nightly rate for open sites is $98 plus tax. For more information or to make reservations, visit the website.