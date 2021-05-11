Immersive Sistine Chapel exhibit comes to life at Texas castle

One of the world’s most cherished and recognizable masterpieces is taking shape in Texas this summer. Well, sort of.

Downtown San Antonio’s Lambermont Events, a historic castle built in 1894, will be recast as Michelangelo’s iconic Roman master work, the Sistine Chapel. The transformation will unfold as part of an internationally touring experience known as “Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition,” taking place June 11-September 30.

Billed as “an immersive, museum-quality, near life-size reproduction” of the frescoes that adorn the actual Sistine Chapel, the exhibition showcases 34 reproductions — including the awe-inspiring The Creation of Adam and The Last Judgement scenes — in their original size, but recreated through a special printing technique and displayed at eye level. The exhibition aims to give viewers the chance to explore the artwork up close, down to every brushstroke, in a way that a visit to the Sistine Chapel never could.

“We are excited to see the transformation of our 9,000-square-foot mansion. Each build-out of this exhibition is different, and this will be the first time it will be featured in a historic home,” says Dona Liston, owner Lambermont Events. “Teams will work around our already ornate staircases, curved walls, and floor-to-ceiling mirrors. Our unique three-story floor plan will allow for an intimate introduction between these historic masterpieces and our very own city history.”

“Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition” isn’t new to Texas; the international tour, which began in 2015, it visited Corinthian Houston in 2018 and the now-shuttered Women’s Museum in Dallas a few years before that. Tickets for the show’s short San Antonio residency recently became available online, with organizers saying the exhibition’s popularity has already led to 10,000 tickets being sold for the San Antonio showing.

While it’s true there is nothing that can replace viewing this magnificent artistic achievement in its home in Vatican City, the exhibition is designed to immerse viewers in the marriage of art and technology, giving art enthusiasts a new perspective on Michelangelo’s masterpiece.

“We are honored to share this experience with art lovers of San Antonio and visitors from afar,” says Martin Biallas, CEO of See Attractions Inc., the Los Angeles-based company producing the exhibition. “We are certain all visitors will be in awe after each visit. Whether you have visited the Sistine Chapel before or are seeing these masterpieces for the first time, the intimate, one-of-a-kind view invites a new perspective.”

Tickets start at $13.50 for an hour-and-a-half viewing. English and Spanish audio guides are available to rent or download at the venue.

Once the exhibition is unveiled in June, it will be open for viewing Thursdays through Sundays from 10 am-6 pm.

The show’s stint in San Antonio marks its final 2021 scheduled exhibit. The tour picks back up in 2023 in Santa Barbara, California.