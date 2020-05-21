Luxury hotel chain reopening 2 Austin properties in time for Memorial Day weekend

The luxury Omni Hotels & Resorts chain is slowly but surely reopening its doors, with a new program to deter the spread of COVID-19.

The Dallas-based chain has already reopened six properties in Jacksonville, Amelia Island, Bedford Springs, Hilton Head, Atlanta, and the Omni Austin Hotel Downtown.

Now there's a new batch of reopenings taking place on May 21, in time for Memorial Day Weekend. They include:

Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa

Omni Frisco Hotel

Omni Interlocken Hotel

Omni Fort Worth Hotel

Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia

Omni La Mansiòn del Rio

Mokara Hotel & Spa

Omni Tucson National Resort

Their Omni Safe & Clean program includes new cleaning guidelines, processes and procedures. It follows the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and meets or exceeds the "Stay Safe" initiative set forth by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA). Each Omni hotel and resort will adhere to local and/or federal mandates.

"COVID-19 has changed every facet of our world and the way we do business," says Omni Hotels & Resorts president Peter Strebel in a statement. "Our commitment to service has never wavered, and now, with our new "Safe & Clean" guidelines, our guests and clients can rest assured we're ready and prepared to safely and comfortably welcome them back when they're ready to travel again."

The company also launched a "Stay A Part Of" campaign, to encourage some kind of connection during these post-COVID-19 times.

Their "Stay A Part Of Travel" gives Select Guest members (or new members) a 30-percent discount on best available rates on new bookings made through September 5, for stays from now through September 12.

Through its charitable foundation Omni Circle, it has distributed more than $2 million to associates impacted by COVID-19, and made donations to food banks.

Development has not stopped. New Omni properties in the works include Omni Viking Lakes Hotel in Eagan, Minnesota (opening fall 2020), Omni Oklahoma City Hotel (opening 2021), Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport (opening 2021), and Omni PGA Frisco Resort in North Texas (opening 2022).