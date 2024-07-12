It's Only Natural
Austin's bustling Rainey Street gets new 2-acre park and trailhead
Rainey Street, the gateway between the urban bustle of downtown and the more picturesque riverbed, now has more access to that natural beauty. The Rainey Street Trailhead, opening with a public celebration on July 13, joins a new two-acre park with the Ann & Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail, which is almost always undergoing some kind of improvements along the Colorado River.
The new entry point is located all the way at the southern end of Rainey Street, at the corner where it turns into Cummings Street. It is close to two main existing amenities: a MetroBike Station for sharing bicycles, and a public restroom.
It's not just a new place to enter the trail. The Trail Conservancy (TTC), the main protector and developer of the path that stretches in a loop along the full stretch of river between the MoPac Highway and Pleasant Valley Road, has unveiled some details about "a plethora of new amenities."
Construction took one year since summer of 2023. The project cost $1,117,318, with the largest portion of the funds going to hardscaping and sitework.
A site plan shows the different elements around the two acres.thetrailconservancy.org
A playscape and children's drama stage anchor the new amenities. Rather than an attention-grabbing playground, this playscape blends into the nature around it. Using wooden elements like a surprisingly artful hollowed-out log, the area offers opportunities for kids to explore without having specific play functions prescribed to them.
There's also a sand pit, native planting beds, "secret paths" and other elements designed to engage young visitors. Some stone arches provide seating, along with sitting posts, boulders, and moveable stumps.
A press release with photos from the unveiling points out five more main additions:
- Open lawn: Keeping it simple, a lawn that's almost entirely green space provides a place for relaxing. The entire expanse is crossed with paved paths in a wobbly X shape.
- Multi-use floating dock: According to the release, this "flexible space" can be used for practical activities like fishing or launching kayaks and paddle boards, or it can just be a place for enjoying the water up close.
- Shaded seating: Folks who want a bit of separation from the grass can make use of lounge chairs, café tables, and community picnic tables. There will also be benches along the trail facing the lake.
- Bike repair station: Cyclists can stop by and perform bike maintenance.
- New lighting: Lighting follows both the trail and the paved path through the park.
According to The Conservancy, the benefits of the new trailhead as a whole include improved ecological functions, and better recreation. The trail gets 4.9 million visitors per year, and Rainey Street is becoming one of the busiest areas downtown, so the new park will likely see a lot of use very soon.
“I’m excited to open the Rainey Street Trailhead as one of my first projects with The Trail Conservancy,” said The Trail Conservancy CEO Kimberly McNeely. “It’s wonderful to see our efforts come to life, creating more opportunities for Austinites to connect with nature and each other."
McNeely thanked landscape architecture firm Dwg., who works on high profile projects that often have modern and artistic elements, like The Contemporary Austin — Laguna Gloria and Music Lane. She also thanked partners including the Austin Parks and Recreation Department, Square One Consultants, and Garza EMC.
The opening day celebrations on Saturday, July 13, will last from 9-11 am. Selena cover band Bidi Bidi Banda will play music, and UT Football athletes will stop by to make appearances. The Mexican American Cultural Center and TTC will bring some activities, and Pretty Cute Coffee will be there to power up the late sleepers.
More information about the Rainey Street Trailhead is available at thetrailconservancy.org.