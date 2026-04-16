Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
Spring festival season is blooming rapidly and we’ve hand picked some of the best ways to stay entertained outdoors the local way. Chill out at the annual Austin Reggae Festival or mix and mingle at the always-chic UMLAUF Garden Party. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, click over to our calendar.
Thursday, April 16
Umlauf Sculpture Garden + Museum presents Umlauf Garden Party
Stroll the grounds of the Umlauf Sculpture Garden and Museum at its illustrious annual garden party. The special “Amore, Garden Party”-themed soiree will feature decadent tastings from Austin's top restaurants. Additional highlights include live music from local artists, a silent auction, a selection of fine wines, and craft cocktails. For outfit ideas, check out this colorful photo collection from 2025.
Moontower Comedy Festival presents Marc Maron
Stand-up comedy titan Marc Maron performs live at the Paramount Theatre as part of the Moontower Comedy Festival programming. He’s best known as one of the pioneers of podcasting and is the host of the podcast WTF with Marc Maron. Most recently, Maron has appeared in the 2025 HBO special Panicked. Select tickets are available.
Broadway in Austin presents Mamma Mia!
The beloved Broadway story of a soon-to-be-bride and her search for her estranged father comes to life on stage at Bass Concert Hall. Mamma Mia! is a fabulous love story told through the music of iconic Swedish pop group ABBA and features hit songs such as “Dancing Queen,” “SOS,” and the title song “Mamma Mia." Shows are scheduled through April 19.
Friday, April 17
Reggae Rise Upp presents Austin Reggae Festival
Auditorium Shores at Town Lake Metropolitan Park hosts the Austin Reggae Festival for its 31st year of live music, good vibes, and the Jamaican-born genre with activist roots. This year’s lineup includes performances by headliners Original Koffee, Iration, and Stephen Marley. Additional festival acts include artists like Tribal Seeds, Zion Marley, and Fortunate Youth, Protoje, and others. Tickets are on sale now.
Saturday, April 18
Live Oak Brewing presents 29th Anniversary Party
Raise a mug to 29 years of local beer at Live Oak Brewing. Party guests can enjoy live mariachi music performances and a variety of fresh brews including their new seasonal Mexican-style lager La Sombra. Food trucks and a bouncy house will also be on site. Admission is free and open to the public.
Travis County Parks Foundation presents For the Love of Parks Festival
Local green spaces are celebrated as part of Earth Week at the annual For the Love of Parks Festival. The family-friendly event at Richard Moya Park will host pick-up sports, interactive learning station, face paintings, animal encounters, and a new “Park Passport” activity. Festival admission is free.
Two Step Inn
Country music takes over the city of Georgetown with the return of the Two Step Inn. The two-day festival features a packed lineup including some of the biggest stars in the genre. Attendees can enjoy performances by artists like Chris Stapleton, BigXThaPlug, Goo Goo Dolls, Brooks & Dunn, Randy Rogers Band, Muscadine Bloodline, and more in the heart of San Gabriel Park. Festival tickets are on sale now.