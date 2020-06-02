American Airlines unfurls summer travel deals including $49 one-way flights

The coronavirus may still be among us, but that will not stop us from getting to the beach. Fort Worth-based American Airlines to the rescue with a new promotion called Summer of Deals, with crazy discounts on travel between now and August 15.

They're grouping it under two categories: Florida beaches, starting at $109 one way, and U.S. destinations, starting at $49 one way.

Details:

Flights to Florida are available now through June 14, starting as low as $109 each way, including flights to Miami, Tampa, and Sarasota.

Flights around other US cities are available for as low as $49 one-way. A one-way ticket from Austin to Dallas is as low as $49 and a one-way trip from DFW to San Diego is $38! Crazy. These rates are for travel from July 7-August 15.

The airline is also giving AAdvantage members double miles for flights booked through June 30 for travel by September 30, up to a total of 10,000 bonus miles.

They have discounts and bonus miles on vacation packages, as well.

Note: American currently has a change fee waiver in place for all tickets, for travel through September 30.

This is all going down while the restrictions due COVID-19 are in place. American will continue to limit the number of customers on each aircraft. And customer service agents may reassign seats to create more space between customers or to accommodate families who need to be seated together.

Once boarding is complete, customers can move to another seat subject to availability. But no coach to first class! That is never allowed.