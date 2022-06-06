Austin's first nonstop flight to Jamaica ready for takeoff

KVUE — Just in time for summer vacation, American Airlines has launched new nonstop service from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) to a Caribbean hot spot.

Beginning Saturday, June 4, Central Texas travelers can now fly from Austin to Montego Bay, Jamaica, and land at Sangster International Airport. Flights depart from Austin year-round on Saturdays on an Embraer 175 aircraft headed directly to Montego Bay.

“AUS is committed to connecting Austin to the world and this brand new destination helps further our promise to do so,” Jacqueline Yaft, CEO for AUS, said in a release. “We know that the local demand for air travel is as strong as it has ever been and we are grateful for our partners at American Airlines for continuing to invest in our community by launching more destinations and more nonstop flights.”

The new service was first announced by American Airlines in January and initially scheduled to begin June 11, 2022; American is the first airline to fly between Austin and Jamaica.

This marks the airline's eighth international route from Austin, adding to more than 40 nonstop destinations for Austin travelers offered by the airline.

---

