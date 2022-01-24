Austin lands first nonstop flight to hot Caribbean destination this summer

Amid Austin’s recent wintery weather, some locals may be dreaming of sunnier climes. And one airline is making it easier for Austinites to embrace the life’s-a-beach mind set.

American Airlines has added two international beach destinations — both in the Caribbean — to its Austin route map.

Beginning June 11, American will launch year-round, once-a-week nonstop service from Austin to Montego Bay, Jamaica, and from Austin to Cozumel, Mexico. American will become the first airline to fly between Austin and Jamaica.

The news comes just weeks after Southwest Airlines announced it is kicking off once-a-week nonstop service between Austin and Cozumel, also starting June 11.

“We’re proud to strengthen our commitment to Austin by providing local customers more options to fly nonstop to popular destinations,” Brian Znotins, American Airlines’ vice president of network planning, says in a news release. “Whether it’s to the beaches of Cozumel and Montego Bay, or the dozens of other destinations we offer from Austin, we look forward to further connecting Central Texans to our global network.”

American will offer service between Austin and Montego Bay on Saturdays at the following local times:

The outbound flight departs Austin at 8 am and arrives in Montego Bay at 11:23 am.

The inbound flight departs Montego Bay at 12:03 pm and arrives in Austin at 3:53 pm.

American will offer service between Austin and Cozumel on Saturdays at the following local times:

The outbound flight departs Austin at 9:20 am and arrives in Cozumel at 11:50 am.

The inbound flight departs Cozumel at 12:30 pm and arrives in Austin at 3:20 pm.

Tickets for the Montego Bay and Cozumel routes go on sale Monday, January 24.