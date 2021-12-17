Austin lands more nonstop flights to Mexico hot spots from Southwest

On the heels of its recent announcement about its new and returning flights into and out of the Austin airport, Southwest Airlines has added a new nonstop flight between the Capital City and one dreamy Mexican hot spot as part of its full summer 2022 flight schedule.

On Thursday, December 16, Dallas-based Southwest announced via a release that it will offer new nonstop service between Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and Cozumel, Mexico, the Caribbean island destination.

The service remains subject to government approvals.

Southwest will offer the Austin-to-Cozumel flights on Saturdays beginning June 11, 2022.

Additionally, the airline says it plans to resume several international routes in June, including nonstop service between Austin-Bergstrom and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, also available on Saturdays beginning June 11.

Giving Austinites further reason to plan a Mexican beach vacation, the carrier will increase its current Saturday-only nonstop service between Austin and Cabo San Lucas to daily service beginning June 5, 2022.

Current Saturday-only Southwest Airlines service between nearby San Antonio and Cancun, Mexico, will also be available daily starting June 5.

These flights, which passengers can schedule through September 5, 2022, are now available to book at southwest.com.