Austin airport lands luxe new American Airlines lounge with live music

A private club for high flyers at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is getting an upgrade: Major carrier American Airlines is building a new Admirals Club, its airport lounge concept, near Gate 14, to accommodate the airline’s increasing commitment to Austin.

Spanning 15,000 square feet with seating for more than 250 customers, the lounge will be one of American’s largest facilities, and will be built with a theme that reflects Austin culture.

Admirals Clubs are an amenity for American Airlines’ frequent flyers, and guests have to pay an annual fee to become members. Rates range from $550 to $650, based on how many miles passengers have flown. (Customers traveling on an American Airlines flight can also purchase a day pass to an Admirals Club.)

What the membership gets you: access to more than 60 Admirals Clubs and partner lounges worldwide, plus complimentary amenities like food and beverages, Wi-Fi, digital magazines and newspapers, personal travel assistance, business centers, kids’ rooms, and shower suites.

The new Admirals Club reflects the airline’s growth at the airport. Over the last year, American has added more than 25 new nonstop routes to and from Austin, and its partnerships with airlines like British Airways, JetBlue, and Alaska Airlines have added other flights to its total list.

The decor for the lounge will be inspired by the city itself, reflecting the urban fabric of Rainey Street, Austin parks, local art, and music. Once open, customers will also be entertained by local musicians. Putting Austin musicians to work is surely the highest calling.

“Austin has such a unique energy, with its fascinating mix of technology and arts. American wants to create a club that reflects that eclectic style and pays homage to the lively music scene,” says Clarissa Sebastian, managing director of premium customer experience and onboard products, in a statement.

And Jacqueline Yaft, ABIA’s chief executive officer, says the new Admirals Club “strengthens the investments made by American Airlines at AUS and will bring an elevated experience to travelers that will reflect the culture, music, and art that locals and visitors alike love so much about Austin.”

An existing Admirals Club will remain operational while the new club is being constructed.